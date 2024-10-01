Hager Group's New Setup in Southeast Asia to Drive Growth and Appoints Joyce Yee as Regional Managing Director

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hager Group, an independent family-owned company that manufactures and provides safe and simple products, solutions, software, and services for electrical installations in residential, commercial, and industrial buildings, is pleased to announce the appointment of Joyce Yee as the ASEAN Regional Managing Director, effective October 1, 2024.

As Hager Group expands globally, the Southeast Asia region plays a crucial role in its growth strategy, demonstrating both dynamism and attractiveness. Now part of the International Sales (ISA), Hager ASEAN is building on a decade of solid revenue and market share growth across Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, and export markets.

"With Joyce's leadership and the dedication of the Hager ASEAN team, we are confident in achieving our Group's strategic goals and in the ASEAN region's tangible contribution to this success. This collaboration will further strengthen Hager's presence in the region, delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers while keeping our employees at the center," said Johannes Thomé, VP of Hager International Sales (ISA).

This new structure underscores Hager Group's commitment to developing leadership talent and supporting key market strategies. With over 25 years of industry experience and a proven track record of driving sales growth in Malaysia, Yee and her teams aim to double its revenue of €34 million within the next 3-5 years, reflecting its confidence in the region's growth potential.

"I am honored to take on this expanded role and continue contributing to Hager Group's success in Southeast Asia. We aim to build on the strong foundation we have established, delivering sustainable growth while maintaining our focus on our talents, innovation, and customer satisfaction. I look forward to working with our talented team to drive Hager Group's business forward in the coming years," said Joyce Yee, Regional Managing Director, Hager ASEAN.

Hager's growth plan in Southeast Asia focuses on three key strategies:

Geographical Expansion: Hager will target tier 2 and tier 3 cities in Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam, tapping into urbanizing areas with increasing demand for electrical solutions.

Strategic Partnerships: Hager is committed to forming long-term partnerships with key local players, such as distributors, consultants, and panel builders, to expand its market reach, enable faster scaling, and improve customer delivery and support.

"Southeast Asia is one of the fastest-growing regions globally, and we are proud to contribute to its future with our world-class electrical solutions. With the new Hager ASEAN structure, we are better positioned to serve our customers and build stronger relationships with key industry players," Yee added.

These business ambitions align with the Group's sustainability agenda, which Yee and her teams are committed to advancing under the Blue Planet Commitment. In April this year, Hager Group obtained the Gold certification from ECOVADIS, recognizing the Group's global sustainability efforts.

