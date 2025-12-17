KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Haier Group, a leading global provider of better life and digital transformation solutions, today kicks off the 7th Haier Global Fans Festival in Kuala Lumpur with a spectacular five-day pop-up experience at Pavilion Bukit Jalil – The Piazza, Level 3.

Haier Malaysia Welcomes the 7th Global Fans Festival with Immersive Pop-Up Experience at Pavilion Bukit Jalil Ms Wang Mei yan,Vice President and Chief Brand Officer of Haier Group the 7th Haier Global Fans Festival in Kuala Lumpur

Spanning 2,600 square meters, the activation space invites football enthusiasts, sports lovers, and Haier fans to celebrate the "Champion Your Haier Life" spirit through hands-on sports activities including badminton, football, and tennis mini games, and stand a chance to win Haier exclusive gifts throughout the day.

This year's festival carries a deeper meaning, as what began as a digital celebration for Haier users has evolved into a global brand movement that connects millions of fans, showcasing Haier's innovation and strengthening emotional ties with consumers worldwide.

"Haier continues to cement its leadership in the home appliance industry. It has ranked No. 1 in Euromonitor International's Global Major Appliances Brand Retail Volume for 16 consecutive years."shared by Ms Wang Mei yan,Vice President and Chief Brand Officer of Haier Group.

In Malaysia, Haier expects to command 11% market share and 93% brand awareness, the highest among Chinese home appliance brands, with premium product sales accounting for more than 38% of its business mix.

At the heart of the festival is an immersive showcase of Haier's newest innovations, engineered with the same relentless pursuit of excellence seen in champion athletes. Malaysian consumers are among the first to experience the Space Fit Refrigerator, L+ the AI Heat-pump Washer-Dryer, the UV Cool Color Air Conditioner, M80 QD-Mini LED TV, and a preview of the upcoming triple-drum washing machine.

The Fans Festival event features live product demonstration zones, share-and-learn sessions, creator-driven activations and exclusive fan rewards, showcasing smart living excellence to visitors.

Entry is free, and customers who spend a minimum of MYR 5,000 on any Haier products during the event will redeem exclusive Liverpool FC jerseys.

"As we celebrate the 7th Fans Festival, we honor the loyalty of our users while looking ahead to create smarter living, deeper connections, and shared growth," shared by Mr. Fan Jing Managing Director of Haier Malaysia. Haier remains committed to listening, innovating, and evolving so that every experience and product delivers meaningful value to Malaysian homes.

The 2025 Haier Global Fans Festival runs from 17th to 21st December at Pavilion Bukit Jalil – The Piazza, Level 3 and welcomes all Malaysians to experience future-ready smart living.

SOURCE Haier Group