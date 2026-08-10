Hainan Travel ---- Stepping Into a New Cultural‑Tourism Landmark of "Surf‑Plus" Concept Chasing Waves at Riyue Bay, Wanning, Hainan Province, China

WANNING, China, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from People's Daily Digital Communication

China Travel Zhulang Surf Park, Riyue Bay, Wanning City, Hainan Province, P.R.China

Escaping the sweltering summer heat, head for the coconut‑fringed charm of Hainan, China! In Wanning City, Hainan Province, the summer scorch melts away amid azure ocean waves. Renowned as an internationally celebrated surfing destination, Wanning offers visitors the thrill of riding surf across the open sea. Visitors may also stroll along the coastline, savour the sea breeze drifting through coconut groves, embrace a laid‑back coastal pace, and experience the one‑of‑a‑kind coolness unique to this island.

Nine o'clock in the morning, CTG Wave‑Chaser Resort was already buzzing with activity. Many tourists had changed into their surfing suits early, finished warm‑up exercises under instructors' guidance, and waited eagerly to step onto surfboards. Yet the surging "sea area" beneath their feet was not a natural coastline, but an artificial‑surfing space powered by advanced wave‑generating equipment.

According to introductions, the all‑season artificial surf pool right in front of us can generate 23 types of waves. Both absolute beginners to surfing and professional athletes pursuing high‑difficult maneuvers can have round‑the‑clock, safe and tailor‑made surfing experiences here.

"Man‑made ocean waves? This is absolutely fascinating." After the briefing, Kim Ji‑yong, representative of South Korean bloggers, could not hold back his curiosity and stepped onto the surfboard for a hands‑on experience.

"Surfing on artificially‑generated waves feels just like riding real ocean swells; it's truly wonderful." Paddling, popping up and catching waves — even without being able to handle the surfboard skillfully, visitors here still enjoyed the one‑of‑a‑kind fun brought by artificial wave‑making technology.

If wave‑generating technology acts as an accelerator for Wanning's surfing‑industry growth, Riyue Bay's exceptional natural endowments form its foundation. With year‑round water temperature hovering around 26.5℃ and more than 200 surfable days annually, it is hailed as a "golden surf spot" by the international surfing community. Boasting premium bay resources, Riyue Bay draws growing numbers of international surfing enthusiasts from across the globe.

Moving from churning surf to laid‑back shorelines, the bay‑area commercial streets showcase another dimension of the "surf‑plus" concept. At sea‑facing cafés, guests may order a rich, aromatic cup of specialty Xinglong coffee. As night falls, drop into lively music bistros and soak up the youthful vibe woven by live music, art and the rhythm of ocean breezes and crashing waves. This one‑stop holiday experience covering accommodation, recreation, shopping and entertainment effectively extends tourists' length of stay, transforming surfing from merely a sport into a desirable lifestyle.

SOURCE People's Daily Digital Communication