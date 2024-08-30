Over Dozens of Elite Cycling Teams from around the Globe Embarked on A 5-Day, 810.5 Kilometer Island Ride

QIONGHAI, China, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The XDS Cup 15th Tour of Hainan International Road Cycling Race ("the Tour of Hainan") began in Qionghai, Hainan Province on August 27, 2024. Her Excellency Paulette Bethel, the Bahamian Ambassador to China, sounded the starting gun for the five-day event, which gathered some of the world's top cyclists on picturesque Hainan Island for a thrilling five-stage race. The event features a demanding 810.5 km course through some of Hainan Province's most scenic locales, including Qionghai, Wanning, and Sanya.

Over Dozens of Elite Cycling Teams from around the Globe Embarked on A 5-Day, 810.5 Kilometer Island Ride of XDS Cup 15th Tour of Hainan International Road Cycling Race.

This year's Tour boasts an impressive roster of 21 elite cycling teams from around the globe, including one world-class team, 5 professional groups, and 15 continental teams. The cyclists will compete across the picturesque yet challenging terrains of the island, aiming to outpace one another in what promises to be a fiercely contested event.

Ambassador Paulette Bethel came to Hainan at the invitation of Hainan TV's program Ambassador's Dinner Party. In addition to her official duties, Ambassador Bethel's visit included cultural engagements, including a tour of the Coconut Museum where she participated in traditional coconut carving. The ambassador remarked on the warmth and hospitality extended to her during her brief three-day stay, making her feel "truly at home."

On the day of the race, Ambassador Bethel got on a bike and experienced the thrill of the famous tour alongside amateur cyclists.

As the Tour gains prestige on the international cycling circuit, diplomats have acknowledged its cultural significance and competitive spirit. Ambassador Bethel found her visit particularly meaningful; the island's climate and cultural offerings reminded her of the Bahamas, inspiring her to extend her best wishes to the participants.

Meanwhile, during a break from filming the third season of Ambassador's Dinner Party, Malta's Ambassador to China, His Excellency John Busuttil, made a special trip to Dongfang to express his support for the Tour and invited cycling enthusiasts from around the world to join the event.

The Tour of Hainan, first held in 2006, has risen from its initial 2.2 intercontinental rating to become a highlight on the Asian and global cycling calendars, reflecting both the island's charm and the excellence of event organization in China.

Hainan Broadcasting Station (HMG) ("Hainan Broadcasting Station") has taken a novel approach to the Tour this year by integrating diplomatic resources and leveraging the reach of its television programs to enhance the event's international appeal. Programs such as The World's Specialty and Ambassador's Dinner Party have successfully engaged several ambassadors, adding a rich international flavor and diplomatic nuance to the cycling event. The approach has been instrumental in the Tour's ongoing global expansion and its alignment with universal professional standards in sports event management.

Hainan Broadcasting Station has also partnered with a broad range of top-tier media outlets, employing a mix of online and offline communication to deliver extensive coverage of the event. The Hainan International Communication Center has supported these efforts by expanding coverage of the event on its social media networks and global streaming services, sharing real-time race developments with an international audience.

The increased participation of international cycling teams underscores the Tour of Hainan's growing stature on the global stage, enhancing Hainan's profile as a premier destination for sports tourism.

To watch the race in live, please visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=txoUopGwhZQ.

SOURCE Hainan TV