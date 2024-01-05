Haitian International Strengthens its Leadership Position in Vietnam with New Experience Center in Haiphong

HAI PHONG, Vietnam, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Haitian International ("Haitian" or "the Company") has celebrated the inauguration of its new state-of-the-art experience center in northern Vietnam. This marks a significant milestone in its global expansion strategy. Haitian is committed to optimizing its service quality and strengthening its position as a leading industrial manufacturer in the country and Southeast Asia.

Grand Opening of Haitian Experience Center in Haiphong, Vietnam Opening cerenomy Haitian Experience Center in Hai Phong, Vietnam

Unveiled on December 31st, 2023, the Haitian Vietnam Experience Center spreads over 15,000 square meters and is purpose-built to showcase Haitian's industry-leading product portfolios and serve as a hub that will greatly enhance logistical capability and customer experience. High-level leadership together planted the tree of prosperity, symbolizing their collective dedication to fostering progress and prosperity.

Built in Haiphong (Thành phố Hải Phòng), the third-largest city located in Vietnam's north-eastern coastal area, the new center will benefit from the city's robust transportation and industrial infrastructure, which will give Haitian a strategic advantage as it seeks to improve its operational efficiency and response times to the customer's demand.

The center is a platform that allows local customers to tap into Haitian's decades-long innovation and the newest technologies and solutions for injection molding machines, as well as the flagship offerings from other divisions under Haitian Group, such as CNC machine tools, die-casting machines and intelligent manufacturing solutions. With a focus on creating one-stop services and strengthening its inventory management capabilities, the center will translate to over 75 percent increase in delivery speed.

"Haitian has established itself as a market leader in Vietnam famed for standard-setting quality and commitment to excellence after over a decade of strong focus on technological innovation and customer satisfaction. The opening of the new experience center will help complement our resources in southern Vietnam as we continue to expand our footprint across the country," said Le Andun, Sales Director of Haitian Southeast Asia.

Haitian first ventured into the Vietnamese market 13 years ago with a factory in Pingyang. Now, its corporate presence spans Hanoi, Haiphong, Ho Chi Minh City, and Dong Nai, coupled with two exhibition centers in Bắc Ninh and Long An, providing strong support for sales and service teams in Southeast Asia. The inauguration of the new center ushers in a new growth chapter for Haitian which will see the Company synergizing its service networks in northern and southern Vietnam, offering tailor-made products to the local market.

As it continues to consolidate its global stronghold, Haitian will invest in high-quality projects and bridge market gaps by pinpointing customer needs and localizing services, providing global customers with top-tier products and service support throughout the entire product lifecycle.

About Haitian International

Haitian International Holdings Ltd. (stock code: HK.1882) in Ningbo, China, is the world's leading manufacturer of plastic injection molding machines, specialized in the manufacturing the precise, efficient, energy saving injection molding machines. Haitian has a presence in all major global markets, supplying and servicing more than 50,000 customers in over 130 countries.

