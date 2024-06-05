Halogen Capital Unveils The First Actively Managed Large Cap Shariah-Compliant Crypto Fund In Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halogen Capital, Malaysia's first licensed digital asset fund manager, has launched the Halogen Shariah Crypto Titans Fund (the "Fund"), an actively managed multi-coin wholesale fund.

The Fund primarily invests in up to a dozen large-cap, Shariah-compliant crypto assets such as BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, AVAX, MATIC and more. The Fund employs an active rebalancing strategy to optimise asset allocation, consistently reinvesting profits into other digital assets within the portfolio – and is managed onshore in Malaysia.

Halogen Capital's third digital asset fund: Halogen Shariah Crypto Titans Fund

"Over the past year, Halogen has seen a remarkable surge in interest for our Shariah-compliant Bitcoin and Ethereum funds, being Malaysia's top performing unit trust funds since inception last year according to most trackers, including the LSEG Lipper Table (formerly known as the Refinitiv Lipper Table).

Since then, more investors have been enquiring about alternative coins for their potential to outperform Bitcoin's returns, which according to research by Fidelity Investments, Bitcoin has shown an annualised returns of 178% from August 1, 2010 to March 31, 2024. An actively managed basket of these alternative coins could offer even more opportunities," said Liew Ooi Hann, founder and CEO of Halogen Capital. Liew continues, "The Halogen Shariah Crypto Titans Fund was established to enable investors to easily get broad exposure to the overall crypto asset class in a single regulated investment wrapper."

This Fund provides an excellent option for investors seeking to reduce concentration risk while maintaining exposure to a diversified basket of high-potential digital assets.

"We believe this new wholesale fund will meet the growing demand for a broader and more diversified exposure to Shariah-compliant digital asset investments," Liew added.

With a minimum investment of RM 10,000 and a suggested holding period of six months or more, the Halogen Shariah Crypto Titans Fund offers an excellent opportunity for investors to diversify their portfolios with high-potential digital assets without having to manage their own digital asset portfolios.

The Fund is the third digital asset fund in Halogen's line-up, following the groundbreaking Halogen Shariah Bitcoin Fund and Halogen Shariah Ethereum Fund launched in August 2023 and January 2024 respectively.

To learn more about the Halogen Shariah Crypto Titans Fund, please visit: https://halogen.my/fund/halogen-shariah-crypto-titans-fund

It is worth noting that only Sophisticated Investors are allowed to invest in wholesale funds like the Halogen Shariah Crypto Titans Fund. For more information on the Sophisticated Investor criteria, please visit: https://www.sc.com.my/regulation/guidelines/categories-of-sophisticated-investors

For more information about Halogen Capital, Malaysia's first licensed digital asset fund manager, please visit halogen.my.

About Halogen Capital:

Halogen Capital is Malaysia's first licensed fund manager specialising in digital assets and innovative investing since 2023.

Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, we provide a wide range of investment options, including wholesale funds and private mandates, covering active and passive strategies, giving our clients access to some of the most innovative investment products in the crypto space.

SOURCE Halogen Capital