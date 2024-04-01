H.A.M. Creations Pte Ltd Announces the H.A.M. Creations Aspiring Designers Bursary

Supporting the Next Generation of Design Talent at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore

SINGAPORE, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- H.A.M. Creations Pte Ltd, a leader in designing and building innovative retail and event experiences, is proud to announce the establishment of the "H.A.M. Creations Aspiring Designers Bursary" at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore. This initiative, set to run for the next four years, aims to support aspiring designers from low- income families, reinforcing the company's commitment to nurturing future industry leaders.

Photo credit: NTU Singapore. Bursary Signing at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore on 22 March 2024; From Left to Right: Ms See E’Jin - Chief Development Officer (University Advancement Office), NTU Singapore, Mr Wilfred Soo - Creative Director, H.A.M. Creations Pte Ltd, Mr Shigekawa Hidekatu - Finance & HR Director, H.A.M. Creations Pte Ltd

H.A.M. Creations Pte Ltd, in its continuous effort to foster talent in the design sector, has established a bursary at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, for students with a passion for design. Starting this year, at least one deserving student annually will receive the Aspiring Designer Bursary, aiding them in their journey to become influential figures in the design industry.

This bursary is designed to alleviate financial burdens and empower students from less privileged backgrounds to pursue their dreams without financial constraints. Over the next four years, this initiative will change the lives of aspiring designers, providing them with the resources they need to succeed.

Mr. Shigekawa Hidekatu, Finance & HR Director at H.A.M. Creations, expressed his enthusiasm about the bursary: "We are thrilled to launch this bursary at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore. Our goal is to remove financial barriers for talented individuals who are the future of design. We believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to pursue their passion and excel in their chosen field."

Mr. Wilfred Soo, Creative Director, also commented on the initiative, "Creativity knows no bounds, and financial limitations should not hinder the next generation of designers. This bursary is a testament to our commitment to giving back to the community and supporting the industry's growth."

About H.A.M. Creations Pte Ltd:

H.A.M. Creations Pte Ltd is at the forefront of designing and building unique and engaging experiences for retail and special events. With a focus on innovation and quality, H.A.M. Creations transforms spaces and creates memorable interactions, driving the industry forward through creative excellence.

SOURCE H.A.M. Creations Pte Ltd