Hammerspace and Secuvy AI Expand Partnership to Address AI Data Clarity Challenges Across Asia-Pacific

SINGAPORE, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hammerspace, the high-performance data platform for AI, today announced an exclusive strategic partnership with Secuvy across the Asia-Pacific region, bringing together best-in-class AI data filtering and classification to enable enterprises to confidently scale AI initiatives.

As organizations across Asia-Pacific accelerate investments in artificial intelligence, they face a critical challenge: how to unify fragmented data environments while maintaining strict security, privacy, and regulatory compliance. This collaboration between Hammerspace and Secuvy directly addresses this gap, delivering a secure, AI-ready data foundation that enables enterprises to move faster without compromising control.

By combining Hammerspace's automated data orchestration with Secuvy's "Data-First" data intelligence and automated classification capabilities, the joint solution delivers a secure, AI-ready data foundation across on-premises, hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Powered by the Hammerspace Data Platform, organizations can instantly access and orchestrate data wherever it resides, eliminating silos without the need for costly data movement or duplication. This enables enterprises to overcome key AI adoption challenges, from infrastructure complexity to protecting sensitive data and intellectual property. The result is a unified approach that provides real-time visibility, enforces consistent security policies, and ensures compliance with evolving regional regulations, thus bridging existing infrastructure with future-ready, secure AI capabilities.

"This exclusive partnership with Secuvy reinforces Hammerspace's commitment to helping enterprises unlock the full value of their data for AI and high-performance workloads," said Jeff Lebold, Vice President, Hammerspace Asia. "Together, we are delivering a differentiated solution that uniquely combines data accessibility, security, and governance, purpose-built for the complex regulatory and operational landscape of Asia-Pacific."

Secuvy's platform enhances the joint offering with automated data discovery, classification, and protection at scale, enabling organizations to identify and secure sensitive data across distributed environments. Generating and maintaining a living data "bill of materials" transforms how organizations approach governance and compliance, turning blind spots into actionable intelligence. Integrated with Hammerspace Data Platform, customers can intelligently orchestrate data while maintaining strict control over data privacy, sovereignty, and compliance requirements.

"Enterprises can no longer afford to use the wrong data when building their AI pipelines," said Mike Seashols, CEO, Secuvy. "Our exclusive partnership with Hammerspace delivers a unified approach to data intelligence, enabling organizations to optimize AI data processing and accelerate AI adoption. Together, we are launching this partnership to bring our joint-value across Asia-Pacific,"

The joint solution is particularly impactful for industries with stringent data governance requirements, including financial services, healthcare, public sector and telecommunications. It supports regional data sovereignty mandates by giving organizations full control over where and how data is stored, accessed, and processed. The solution is available from May 1, 2026.

Under this exclusive agreement, Hammerspace and Secuvy will collaborate closely on go-to-market initiatives, joint customer engagements, and regional expansion, bringing a differentiated, enterprise-grade solution to key markets across the Asia-Pacific region.

About Hammerspace

Hammerspace is the high-performance data platform built to simplify and optimize AI infrastructure at scale. It makes all your data immediately accessible – anywhere across on-premises and cloud environments – without copying or migrating data into new silos. By integrating with existing storage, networking, and applications, Hammerspace creates a unified, high-speed data backbone for AI, enabling organizations to accelerate every stage of the AI pipeline while eliminating data silos.

About Secuvy

Secuvy is the Data Intelligence Platform that ensures your data is AI-ready, delivering only the right data to reduce risk, lower costs, and accelerate time to market. Secuvy filters, classifies and maintains your data for governance, compliance, sensitivity, geography, and IP - so only appropriate, sanitized data feeds every AI pipeline.

SOURCE HAMMERSPACE ASIA PTE LTD