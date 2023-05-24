Hang Seng as Exclusive Sponsor of 'GBA Young Entrepreneur Summit' Provides Young Entrepreneurs with Insights and Advice for Capturing Tremendous Business Growth Potential in GBA

Supports HKTDC's First Cross-boundary Business Forum since Resumption of Normal Travel

HONG KONG, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the resumption of normal cross-boundary movement, commercial and economic activities as well as talent interaction in the Greater Bay Area ('GBA') have become more frequent. To assist enterprises to grasp the market pulse and capture new business opportunities, Hang Seng Bank ('Hang Seng') is supporting the Guangdong-Hong Kong Cooperation Week: SmartHK 2023, the first business forum to be organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council ('HKTDC') in the mainland since the recommencement of regular cross-boundary travel. In addition to being a diamond sponsor of SmartHK, Hang Seng was also the exclusive sponsor of its 'GBA Young Entrepreneur Summit' ('Summit'), which was held in Guangzhou today (24 May 2023). The Hon John KC Lee, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region; Wang Weizhong, Governor of Guangdong Province People's Government; Yin Zonghua, Deputy Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region; Zhang Xin, Vice-Governor of Guangdong Province People's Government; Dr Peter Lam, Chairman of HKTDC; and Margaret Fong, Executive Director of HKTDC attended the event.

The Hon John KC Lee, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (centre); Zhang Xin, Vice-Governor of Guangdong Province People’s Government (front row, third from right); Dr Peter Lam, Chairman of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (front row, second from left); and Margaret Fong, Executive Director of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (front row, second from right) visited Hang Seng’s exhibition booth at SmartHK. Diana Cesar, Executive Director and Chief Executive of Hang Seng Bank (front row, third from left) introduces the professional financial and wealth management services provided by the Bank. Hang Seng Bank is actively supporting SmartHK, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council's first business forum in the mainland since the resumption of normal cross-boundary travel. Hang Seng Bank was also the exclusive sponsor of its ‘GBA Young Entrepreneur Summit’, which was held in Guangzhou today. Pictured: Margaret Fong, Executive Director of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (right); and Diana Cesar, Executive Director and Chief Executive of Hang Seng Bank (left). Diana Cesar, Executive Director and Chief Executive of Hang Seng Bank, shares insights and advice on starting a successful business in the GBA at the ‘GBA Young Entrepreneur Summit’. Exclusively sponsored by Hang Seng Bank, the Summit is part of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council's SmartHK event, which is also sponsored by the Bank. Diana Cesar, Executive Director and Chief Executive of Hang Seng Bank (8th from left); Patrick Lau, Deputy Executive Director of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (7th from left); Gilbert Lee, Head of Strategy & Planning and Chief of Staff to CE of Hang Seng Bank (6th from left); Donald Lam, Head of Commercial Banking of Hang Seng Bank (2nd from right); Rose Cho, Head of Global Banking of Hang Seng Bank (far left); Ryan Song, Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive of Hang Seng Bank (China) Limited (far right) and eight panel speakers attended the ‘GBA Young Entrepreneur Summit’ with over 100 young entrepreneurs. Over a hundred entrepreneurs from the mainland and Hong Kong participated in the ‘GBA Young Entrepreneur Summit’, which includes lively interactions on and off stage as attendees share their enthusiasm for and belief in the Greater Bay Area’s huge long-term growth potential.

The Summit was a flagship event of the Guangdong-Hong Kong Cooperation Week, attracting over 100 young entrepreneurs from Hong Kong and the mainland. Diana Cesar, Executive Director and Chief Executive of Hang Seng; Patrick Lau, Deputy Executive Director of HKTDC; and eight brand founders, industry leaders and young entrepreneurs working in industry sectors such as innovation technology, transportation, home appliances, fashion, etc. attended the Summit and shared valuable advice and insights on the opportunities and challenges for entrepreneurs and business start-ups in the GBA, and the role that banks and venture capitalists can play in the process.

Diana Cesar, Executive Director and Chief Executive at Hang Seng, said: "The mainland government is providing strong support to promote the development of the GBA in recent years, including the facilitation of deeper cooperation and interaction among the key cities in the area. Enabling each city to play to its unique strengths within broader collaborative initiatives will create a highly fertile investment and business environment with tremendous long-term growth potential.

"The opportunities presented by the GBA are not only available to large companies – young entrepreneurs are also a crucial part of the area's continuing development and success. Hang Seng has been working in close partnership with start-ups and young entrepreneurs to support their expansion into the GBA, providing business development advice and training alongside more innovative banking and financial services. We applaud the HKTDC for this latest initiative to help strengthen cross-boundary connections and support the long-term growth of the GBA."

With a 90-year history and deep local roots, Hang Seng is the largest local bank in Hong Kong. Its wholly owned subsidiary bank, Hang Seng Bank (China) Limited ('Hang Seng China'), was established in 2007 and provides professional financial and wealth management services to customers in all mainland cities in the GBA. At present, services provided in the mainland GBA cities account for about one-third of Hang Seng China's business. With growing demand for cross-boundary financial services, Hang Seng has established cross-boundary wealth management centres in Central, Sheung Shui and Guangzhou, along with designated teams of GBA wealth management experts who can assist business customers with their GBA and cross-boundary financial and operational planning needs. This includes leveraging the Bank's comprehensive range of digital banking and financial management solutions with dedicated specialists for commercial customers.

In addition to supporting the 15-day Guangdong-Hong Kong Cooperation Week by sponsoring the SmartHK event and the 'GBA Young Entrepreneur Summit', the Bank is also deploying members of its wealth management team to participate in activities held around the event. Hang Seng China is also hosting the '2023 Greater Bay Area Innovation Economy Summit' on 25 May in Shenzhen and the '2023 Hang Seng China Wealth Forum – Shenzhen' on 3 Jun to build connections between entrepreneurs in Guangdong and Hong Kong, showcase the respective strengths of the two places, and seize new opportunities brought about by the development in the GBA.

About Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year. Founded in 1933, Hang Seng Bank has continually innovated to provide best-in-class, customer-centric banking, investment and wealth management services for individuals and businesses. It is widely recognised as the leading domestic bank in Hong Kong, currently serving more than 3.5 million customers.

Combining its award-winning mobile app and strong digital capabilities with a vast network of over 260 service outlets in Hong Kong, Hang Seng offers a seamless omni-channel experience for customers to take care of their banking and financial needs anytime, anywhere.

Its wholly owned subsidiary, Hang Seng Bank (China) Limited, operates a strategic network of outlets in almost 20 major cities in Mainland China to serve a growing base of Mainland customers locally and those with cross-boundary banking needs. The Bank also operates branches in Macau and Singapore, and a representative office in Taipei.

As a homegrown financial institution, Hang Seng is closely tied to the Hong Kong community. It supports the community with a dedicated programme of social and environmental initiatives focused on future skills for the younger generation, sustainable finance and financial literacy, addressing climate change and caring for the community.

Hang Seng is a principal member of the HSBC Group, one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations. More information on Hang Seng Bank is available at www.hangseng.com.

