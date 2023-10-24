Hangzhou Switches Gears for the Asian Para Games

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from haiwainet.cn:

As the 19th Hangzhou Asian Games was drawn to an end, Hangzhou is ready to switch gears for the 4th Asian Para Games.

Sticking with the commitment of making the Asian Games and Asian Para Games both marvelous, Hangzhou, the capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, goes all out to create a fully accessible environment in all aspects.

As of now, the conversion of 17 shared venues between the Asian Games and Asian Para Games has been accomplished. Apart from the common facilities including barrier-free elevators and corridors, the tailor-made accommodations of each event have also been made.

Additionally, Hangzhou International Airport in Xiaoshan District, serving as one of the main entry and exit ports of the event, also prepares for the Asian Para Games. To create a fully barrier-free environment, the airport has formulated tailor-made arrival and departure plans based on the information of wheel-chaired passengers, including the sizes of their wheels and other aiding equipment.

The Asian Para Games village has also been renovated and upgraded. Ramps have been added as needed, and facilities such as Braille buttons on elevators and accessible handrails in bathrooms are available. Leisure workshops displaying hundreds of artworks created by people with disabilities have also been set up.

Moreover, volunteers for the Asian Para Games are also ready for the event. Due to the features of the Para Games, volunteers have to shoulder more responsibility.

Hangzhou is ready for the Para Games through smooth transition and the spirit of the Games will spread out.

