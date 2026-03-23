Hankook's iON Race Supports Competitive Racing at Historic Madrid E-Prix

Formula E concluded its inaugural Madrid E-Prix at the Circuito del Jarama, where Hankook's iON Race operated consistently across the championship's longest circuit

The race marked the first single-header event to feature PIT BOOST, adding a new strategic layer alongside a revised ATTACK MODE

Hankook also engaged fans at the Hankook booth in the Fan Village, highlighting its iON EV tire technology

MADRID, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leading tire company Hankook Tire & Technology (hereafter Hankook), the exclusive tire supplier to the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, equipped all teams as Formula E staged the 2026 CUPRA Raval Madrid E-Prix at the historic Circuito del Jarama. The race unfolded as a strategically complex contest shaped by Pit Boost, revised Attack Mode, and the demands of the championship's longest circuit.

On-track action from Round 6 of Formula E Season 12 at the Madrid E-Prix

Round 6 of Season 12 unfolded over 23 laps of the 3.934 km Jarama circuit, where fast-flowing corners and plenty of elevation changes placed a premium on energy management and strategic execution. The first single-header use of PIT BOOST, alongside a revised ATTACK MODE, added an additional strategic dimension for teams.

António Félix Da Costa led Jaguar TCS Racing to victory at the inaugural Madrid E-Prix, securing a 1–2 finish ahead of teammate Mitch Evans, while Pascal Wehrlein completed the podium for Porsche Formula E Team. Strategy and energy management played a key role across the 23-lap race.

Throughout the race, Hankook supplied all teams with its iON Race tire, which delivered stable grip and controlled thermal performance as track conditions evolved across the weekend. Jarama's fast directional changes and sustained cornering loads demanded predictable warm-up characteristics and consistent traction over the full race distance. Despite limited historical race data at the venue, the tire's balanced performance window enabled teams to commit to their PIT BOOST and ATTACK MODE strategies with confidence.

"The Madrid E-Prix offered a valuable opportunity to see how teams adapted their strategy on Formula E's longest circuit," said Manfred Sandbichler, Senior Director of Hankook Motorsport. "With PIT BOOST and a revised ATTACK MODE influencing race dynamics, tire consistency was an important factor as teams managed energy and race pace across the 23-lap distance. Insights from Jarama will contribute to our ongoing collaboration with the championship as the season continues."

With Round 6 completed in Madrid, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship now turns to Rounds 7 and 8 in Berlin, where teams will face a contrasting challenge on the championship's established Tempelhof circuit.

SOURCE Hankook Tire & Technology