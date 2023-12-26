Hankyung.com Introduces Ideatec, Pioneering the Future of API Solutions and iPaaS Platform

Revolutionizing Digital Integration with Advanced API and middleware Solution

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the rapidly evolving landscape of digital technology, Ideatec stands out as a visionary developer of cutting-edge API solutions and integrations in Cloud Native. With its innovative non-blocking API gateway designed for high-volume traffic processing and a user-friendly No-Code-based API generation platform, Ideatec is revolutionizing how businesses integrate and manage their digital operations.

Innovative Products for a Digital World

Ideatec's API gateway solution is a testament to its commitment to efficiency and scalability, catering to the needs of businesses facing massive data traffic. The platform's No-Code approach to API generation simplifies complex processes, making it accessible to a broader range of users. Additionally, its Integrated Platform as a Service (iPaaS) ensures seamless linkage between on-premise systems and cloud services, providing unmatched flexibility and control.

Impacting Diverse Industries

Trusted by global conglomerates like Samsung and Hyundai, Ideatec's technology has been instrumental across various sectors – from manufacturing to finance, and from e-commerce to public services and higher education. This widespread adoption underscores the versatility and reliability of Ideatec's solutions, further evidenced by numerous domestic and international patent registrations.

Global Reach with Strategic Partnerships

Ideatec's collaboration with a leading U.S. company in Cloud Native Application security marks a significant stride in its global outreach. This partnership enhances Ideatec's capabilities in API full-stack control, automation, and security, ensuring a robust presence in both Korean and international markets.

Towards visual and automated in the Future

Ideatec's suite of services encompasses expert consulting, No-code API development, microservice construction, and comprehensive API lifecycle management. The focus on uninterrupted service and top-tier application security for microservices and cloud resources is a testament to Ideatec's dedication to safeguarding against data breaches. Looking ahead, Ideatec plans to integrate Enterprise AI into its services, further expanding its offerings and tailoring them to specific client needs.

At the heart of Ideatec's mission is a relentless pursuit of innovation and customer-centric solutions. As the company continues to expand its horizons and redefine the standards of API technology and security, it remains a beacon of excellence and a harbinger of the future in the digital world.

image01: https://img.hankyung.com/pdsdata/pr.hankyung.com/uploads/2023/12/image01-1.png

image02: https://img.hankyung.com/pdsdata/pr.hankyung.com/uploads/2023/12/image02-1.png

