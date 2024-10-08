Han's Robot to Showcase its Innovative Collaborative Robots at Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP) in Singapore

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 14-16, Han's Robot, a leading player in collaborative robotics, will participate in Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP) 2024 at the Singapore EXPO. ITAP is the premier event in the Asia-Pacific region for businesses adopting and scaling Industry 4.0 (I4.0) solutions. Following its successful appearance at the 24th China International Industry Fair in Shanghai, Han's Robot will further expand its global presence at ITAP with an exhibit at Hall 3, Booth RS11.

Strategic Growth in Southeast Asia

With Singapore being a key regional business hub and a gateway to the ASEAN market, ITAP marks an important step for Han's Robot in extending its international reach. The company will present its latest robotic innovations, tailored to address the demands of the Southeast Asian market, supported by its strong R&D capabilities.

Automated Welding Cobot: Designed with advanced motion control algorithms, Han's welding cobot offers high precision, stability, and ease of use. It is built to operate in high-temperature welding environments, providing a robust solution for automated welding tasks.

CNC Loading and Unloading Cobot: A notable collaboration with industry partners, this cobot automates the loading and unloading process for CNC machines, improving operational speed by over 30%. Its precision and reliability are designed to optimize manufacturing efficiency.

STAR Mobile Manipulator: This intelligent mobile robot combines a robot arm, mobile robot, vision system, and gripper to perform mobile operations such as material pick and place, handling, assembly, and inspection. Offering strong scalability and cost efficiency, the STAR mobile manipulator is well-suited to support smart manufacturing applications.

Han's Robot's exhibit at Hall 3, Booth RS11 will feature these solutions and more.

Han's Robot is a high-tech enterprise dedicated to developing, promoting, and applying intelligent robots in industry, healthcare, logistics, services, etc.

