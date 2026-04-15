Hanshow Completes Full Acquisition of HARB Data to Enhance AI‑Driven Data Services Capabilities

SHANGHAI, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanshow, a global leader in electronic shelf labels (ESLs) and digital retail solutions, today announced the completion of its full acquisition of HARB Data, a retail-focused AI and big data solutions company. Following the transaction, HARB Data becomes a wholly owned subsidiary of Hanshow.

This acquisition significantly strengthens Hanshow's core capabilities in in‑store data governance, analytics, and AI algorithms, enabling the company to deliver more efficient and smart technical support for retail customers across store operations, intelligent marketing, consumer experience optimization, and digital energy management.

As AI rapidly reshapes value creation in physical retail, data has become the foundational enabler—not only for AI deployment, but also for breaking physical boundaries and driving intelligent, scalable growth. As a key enabler of in‑store digital infrastructure, Hanshow continues to accelerate the development of its data services through multi‑scenario AIoT smart terminals. Following the acquisition, Hanshow's intelligent hardware portfolio will be deeply integrated with HARB Data's tech capabilities, enabling a closed-loop upgrade from intelligent sensing to intelligent decision‑making. This integration marks a fundamental shift from experience‑based operations toward AI‑driven growth.

Founded in 2015, HARB Data is an AI and big data solutions provider specializing in the retail and consumer sectors. Its core capabilities span precision marketing, full‑funnel business intelligence, and predictive analytics, supported by mature data‑modeling frameworks and proven expertise in advertising attribution and measurement.

This strategic integration goes beyond business expansion. By combining retail scenarios with advanced data and AI technologies, the acquisition strengthens Hanshow's data capabilities across environment coverage, data collection, campaign execution, and performance attribution. More importantly, it reinforces Hanshow's commitment to an open ecosystem—working closely with partners to co-create value and drive sustainable, data-driven growth.

In practical deployment, Hanshow leverages IoT touchpoints, including electronic shelf labels, in-store digital displays, and smart carts to collect first-party data such as customer traffic, user interactions, and transaction conversions in real time. HARB Data applies its proprietary AI algorithms and big‑data analytics to standardize data processing, generate actionable consumer insights, construct high‑fidelity customer profiles, and establish closed-loop attribution models. Together, these complementary strengths significantly enhance Hanshow's data service capabilities and create a differentiated, defensible competitive advantage.

Looking ahead, Hanshow will continue to deepen the integration of technology and retail scenarios, working closely with ecosystem partners to advance store digitalization into a new phase of high‑quality, AI‑driven development.

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SOURCE Hanshow