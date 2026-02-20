Hansung ebusiness to Participate in Cosmobeauté Vietnam 2026, Accelerating K-Beauty Expansion in Southeast Asia

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansung ebusiness, a Korea-based K-beauty distribution and trading company, is accelerating its expansion into the Southeast Asian market.

The company announced that it will participate in Cosmobeauté Vietnam 2026, scheduled to take place in the second half of 2026 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. At the exhibition, Hansung ebusiness plans to showcase its K-beauty distribution achievements along with a newly expanded brand lineup.

In conjunction with the exhibition, the company has secured exclusive on- and offline distribution rights for a fast-growing functional skincare brand in Korea, covering Vietnam and other Southeast Asian markets. Through this agreement, Hansung ebusiness aims to establish Vietnam as a strategic hub for the stable supply and long-term growth of K-beauty brands across the region.

Founded in 2014, Hansung ebusiness is a K-beauty-focused distribution venture with proven sales performance on major Korean e-commerce platforms such as Naver Smart Store and Coupang. Internationally, the company has strengthened its presence through its Vietnam subsidiary, where it oversees local distribution and marketing for leading Korean indie beauty brands, including Aprilskin.

"Vietnam represents a strategic market with a young consumer base and rapidly expanding demand for beauty products," a company spokesperson said. "By participating in Cosmobeauté Vietnam 2026 and expanding our exclusive distribution partnerships, we aim to significantly enhance brand awareness and drive sustainable sales growth for K-beauty brands in the local market."

