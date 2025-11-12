Hanwha Life Hosts Training Program in South Korea for Vietnam's Outstanding FinTech Talents

- Hanwha Life Invites 30 Exceptional Participants from Vietnam's CSR Program to South Korea

- Offering Hands-on Experience in South Korea's Financial Innovation through AI and FinTech Lectures and Field Visits

- FuturePlus Advances into a Sustainable Model for Education and Community Empowerment

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanwha Life, a South Korean life insurance company, is hosting a five-day training program in South Korea from November 10 to 14, inviting and sponsoring 30 outstanding FinTech students from Vietnam as part of its global CSR program FuturePlus. The program takes place at Hanwha Life's headquarters in the 63 Building, its training institute LIFEPARK, and DREAMPLUS Gangnam.

Vietnamese FinTech talents pose for a commemorative photo at the welcome ceremony of the ‘Hanwha Life FuturePlus Vietnam FinTech Talent Invitation Program’ held at the 63 Building in Yeouido, Seoul.

The participants include winners of the Vietnam Informatics Olympiad, top-performing students from the FinTech Department at Vietnam–Korea University of Information and Communication Technology (VKU), scholarship recipients from Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology (HUTECH), and outstanding members of the Ho Chi Minh City Finance Mentor Program.

The training program began with a welcome ceremony at Hanwha Life's headquarters in the 63 Building in Yeouido, Seoul, followed by a visit to DREAMPLUS Gangnam, Hanwha Life's open innovation platform, where participants experienced South Korea's startup ecosystem and witnessed FinTech innovation firsthand.

They also attended expert-led lectures, including "AI-driven Innovation in Insurance Services," and "The Future of Insurtech in Financial Markets," delivered by Hanwha Life's AI Division and external experts, offering them insights into the latest financial technology trends.

The participants later visited Korea University and Sogang University, where they attended special lectures by Professor Jang Ho Kim of the Graduate School of Management of Technology at Korea University and Professor Yoo Shin Jung of the Business School at Sogang University, as well as campus tours that offered academic inspiration.

In the latter part of the program, participants will join "A Night of FuturePlus," an event where they will share their experiences from the training and discuss the future direction of FinTech development in Vietnam.

This training program was organized as part of FuturePlus, Hanwha Life's financial and ICT talent development and community financial literacy initiative in Vietnam, implemented since last year in collaboration with local universities, government agencies, and Chorogusan for children.

Through its FuturePlus initiative, Hanwha Life has established a virtuous cycle that enables local youth to strengthen their global financial competencies while contributing to enhancing financial literacy and the development of the FinTech industry in their communities.

Since last year, the company has introduced a FinTech major at the Vietnam–Korea University of Information and Communication Technology (VKU), sponsored the Vietnam Informatics Olympiad with the addition of a new AI track, and has continued various programs focused on talent development and enhancing financial literacy in local communities, including the Finance Mentor Program.

Suk Hyun Lim, Executive Director and Head of Corporate Planning Division at Hanwha Life, said, "We hope this training program in South Korea will serve as a valuable opportunity for outstanding FinTech talents in Vietnam to explore practical career and entrepreneurial paths." He added, "Hanwha Life will continue to support young talents so that they can contribute to improving financial literacy in their communities through the knowledge and experience they have gained."

About Hanwha Life

Established in 1946, Hanwha Life is not only a leading South Korean life insurance company but also the first and oldest in the nation. For the past 78 years, Hanwha Life has played a critical role in developing the industry and expanding the country's economic growth. In 2023, Hanwha Life reported total assets of USD 113.77 billion, demonstrating its sound structure and firm commitment to adding innovative products and services that meet a wide range of customer needs.

For more information, visit: https://www.hanwhalife.com/static/company/english/EN_0000000_P10000.htm

About Hanwha Life Vietnam

Present in Vietnam since 2008, with an investment capital of up to VND 4,891 billion, Hanwha Life is currently one of the life insurance companies with the most substantial financial potential in the market. With a sustainable development strategy, over the past 16 years, the company has dedicated itself to serving and protecting more than 1 million customers in Vietnam, continuously achieving strong progress in terms of scale of operations, and human resources and actively contributing to the prosperity of society.

With values that help build an increasingly prosperous community, Hanwha Life Vietnam has been honored with the Saigon Times "Enterprise for the Community" CSR Award for 3 consecutive years (2021-2022-2023), and has been in the "Top 10 prestigious life insurance companies" for 8 consecutive years by Vietnam Report, 10 years of achieving "Vietnam's leading prestigious life insurance service 2024" at the Golden Dragon Award,...

