HAOSHi Demo Day Connects AI and Agri-Food Supply Chain Innovation, Launching New Collaboration Opportunities in Asia

TAIPEI, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HAOSHi Accelerator, a leading Taiwan-based agri-food tech startup accelerator, held its annual Demo Day in Taipei. The event brought together more than 300 participants—including startup teams, investors, and business leaders—with 14 startups showcasing solutions spanning the supply chain from raw materials to retail distribution. Featuring startup pitches, business matchmaking sessions, and investor networking, the event facilitated collaboration among companies and startups from North America, Japan, Taiwan, and Southeast Asia, accelerating the commercialization of new technologies and expansion into new markets.

HAOSHi's Support and International Expansion

Since its founding, HAOSHi Accelerator has concentrated on four core areas: supporting startup growth, connecting startups with businesses and investors, validating product-market fit, and enabling international expansion. It helps startups address industry challenges through technology and business model innovation. HAOSHi has also built a robust partner network spanning North America, Japan, and Southeast Asia—linking corporations, distributors, and investment firms—to drive two-way collaboration, including market validation, supply chain matchmaking, co-development, and procurement. These efforts bring international technologies into Taiwan while extending commercial partnerships across the broader Asia-Pacific region.

Co-creating Asia's Agri-Food Ecosystem

This year's HAOSHi Accelerator cohort includes teams specializing in AI-driven applications, agri-tech and biotech, cold chain logistics, food innovation, and sustainable value creation. HAOSHi will continue to partner with startup teams, ongoing businesses, and investors through cross-border acceleration programs, corporate co-creation initiatives, and local market validation to expand technology adoption and strengthen commercial collaboration, helping build a more sustainable and resilient agri-food supply chain across Asia.

HAOSHi invites startups, companies, and investors from Southeast Asia, Japan, and North America to join its accelerator program and drive the growth of Asia's agri-food technology ecosystem together. Apply now: www.hao-shi.org/en/accelerator

