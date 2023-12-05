Hap2py x 9Wave Music Festival: Sparking Excitement at Sunway Lagoon with K-Pop Stars

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hap2py is delighted to announce its sponsorship of the 9Wave Music Festival, a significant event organized by Nine XTraw and Skyline Entertainment, held at Sunway Lagoon on November 11, 2023. This collaboration marks a notable milestone in delivering unparalleled joy and dynamic live performances to K-pop enthusiasts.

The music festival featured an impressive lineup of idols, including the popular girl group (G)I-DLE, multi-talented artist Henry Lau, EDM sensation Shaun, dance virtuoso Hyoyeon of Girls Generation, versatile singer Xiumin of Exo, and rap star Bobby of iKON. Their dynamic presence transformed Sunway Lagoon into a vibrant hub of harmonious delights. The picturesque venue, surrounded by stunning natural beauty, provided a perfect backdrop for an extraordinary evening of music and entertainment. Most importantly, the festival not only showcased top-tier entertainment but also fostered a sense of community, uniting attendees through shared moments of joy and celebration.

Recognizing the loyalty of its clientele, Hap2py demonstrated its thanks by providing 80 complimentary tickets for an extraordinary festival experience. These tickets, a symbol of the company's appreciation, enabled its clients to enjoy an evening of unparalleled live entertainment, thereby creating lasting memories of the event.

As a key sponsor of this event, Hap2py further solidified its reputation within the entertainment industry, emphasizing its dedication to crafting moments of happiness and indelible memories for the audience.

Building on its dedication to exceptional service, Hap2py is excited to announce its ongoing Christmas event, taking place from 25 November to 31 December 2023. This much-anticipated occasion will feature events such as the Christmas Booster, where investors can earn up to 9%; the Christmas Leaderboard, with the top 30 investors winning a share of fabulous prizes; and the Christmas Lucky Draw, offering the top 30 participants a chance to win a 100-gram gold bar. Stay tuned for even more exciting events in 2024 – the fun with Hap2py doesn't stop here!

Stay alert for further details and get ready to experience a new wave of thrilling events with Hap2py. Find out more about Hap2py here .

SOURCE Hap2py