HARD ROCK HOTEL BALI ACHIEVES PRESTIGIOUS GSTC CERTIFICATION

DENPASAR, Indonesia, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock Hotel Bali has been recognized as a Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) certified hotel, becoming the second in Indonesia to acquire this renowned certification. This achievement is a significant milestone for Hard Rock Hotel Bali, demonstrating its dedication to sustainable practices.

Hard Rock Hotel Bali is proud to be a part of a sustainable future for Bali

The GSTC is a non-profit organization aims to establish and provide global guidelines for sustainable tourism practices. The GSTC-certified status is awarded to tourism businesses that demonstrate a strong commitment to social responsibility, environmental protection, cultural impacts, and economic sustainability.

Hard Rock Hotel Bali has continually shown a strong commitment to sustainability. Since its establishment, the hotel has been focused on putting the brand's four founding mottos; Love All Serve All, Take Time To Be Kind, Save The Planet, and All Is One, into action. Working relentlessly to maintain a responsible and sustainable force in the tourism industry.

There are variety of sustainable practices throughout Hard Rock Hotel Bali's operations, including energy efficiency where the hotel implements a range of energy-saving measures such as the use of energy-efficient lighting and appliances, a state-of-the-art water filtration plant to minimize the reliance on single-use plastic bottles, waste reduction through recycling, upcycling and composting. The hotel also actively supports local schools and university through educational programs and cultural preservation initiatives. Furthermore, Hard Rock Hotel Bali engages in sustainable practices by collaborating with various foundations in Bali. These collaborations focus on areas such as financial support for medical assistance to the underprivileged, surplus food distribution, and reducing carbon footprints through regular mangrove planting with Wanasari Fishermen Group. Additionally, the annual fundraising event, the Rock n' Run Charity Fun Run 2024, will support the planting of over 3000 trees in Kintamani, Bangli, and Rendang village, Karangasem this year.

"Sustainability has always been an integral part of Hard Rock Hotel Bali's identity," said Shane Coates, General Manager. "This certification represents a notable accomplishment for our initiatives in adopting sustainable practices. We are confident that this globally recognized achievement will foster trust in guests at Hard Rock Hotel Bali when selecting their accommodation, allowing them to make informed choices and contribute to responsible tourism."

Sustainable practices can begin with small acts and evolve in line with the guest experience. By fostering collective awareness among diverse stakeholders—including employees, hotel management, tourism business players, and travelers—we can expand our opportunities to create a positive future for generations to come.

For more information about Hard Rock Hotel Bali's sustainable practices, click https://hotel.hardrock.com/bali/our-green-promises.aspx.

About Hard Rock®:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in nearly 75 countries spanning more than 300 locations including owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia with more than 88,000 pieces displayed at locations around the globe. The Unity by Hard Rock™ global loyalty program rewards members for doing the things they love across participating properties. In addition, Hard Rock Digital spotlights the sports betting and iGaming experience with products remixed in the spirit of Hard Rock for players worldwide.

HRI has received numerous industry and destination awards across the travel, hospitality, gaming, entertainment and food & beverage sectors. HRI currently holds investment grades from primary investment-grade rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB-) and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, please visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

About HPL Hotels & Resorts

Headquartered in Singapore, HPL Hotels & Resorts is a hospitality management company, operated and wholly-owned by Hotel Properties Limited (HPL), a Singapore main-board listed company. HPL Hotels & Resorts manages the activities of 12 hotels and resorts in Asia Pacific and the Indian Ocean. These include Concorde Hotel Singapore, Concorde Hotel Kuala Lumpur, Concorde Hotel Shah Alam, Hard Rock Hotel Bali, Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya, Hard Rock Hotel Penang, Casa del Mar Langkawi, The Lakehouse Cameron Highlands, Casa del Rio Melaka, The Boathouse Phuket, Gili Lankanfushi Maldives and The Boathouse Pulau Tioman. For more information, please visit www.hplhotels.com.

About Hard Rock Hotel Bali

Sprawling across 3.5 hectares of pristine tropical property, Hard Rock Hotel Bali is located in Kuta, the heart of Bali's famous entertainment and shopping district. Hard Rock Hotel Bali is Asia's first Hard Rock Hotel and the leading entertainment hotel in Bali features 418 rooms and

suites, along with 9 food and beverage outlets including Hard Rock Café and Jamie Oliver Kitchen. Additional facilities include Roxity Kids Club, TABU Teens Club, Boom Box Recording Studio, Rock Royalty VIP Lounge, Rock Spa, Body Rock fitness centre and 2 Rock Shops – Hard Rock Merchandise Stores. For more information, please visit https://hotel.hardrock.com/bali/.

SOURCE Hard Rock Hotel Bali