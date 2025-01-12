HARD ROCK HOTEL PENANG MARKS 10 YEARS OF COMMUNITY SPIRIT WITH ROCK TO ROCK RUN 2025

GEORGE TOWN, Malaysia, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock Hotel Penang proudly announces the return of its highly anticipated charity event, Rock to Rock Run, scheduled for 15 June 2025 at 6.00 am.

Launched in 2010 as a heartfelt initiative to give back to the local community, Rock to Rock Run has grown into a platform for meaningful change. Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the event aims to raise RM50,000 for two beneficiaries:

Press Conference of Rock to Rock Run 2025 at Hard Rock Hotel Penang

Sekolah Kebangsaan Batu Ferringhi

Funds will support refurbishing a classroom to create an inclusive space for students with disabilities, marking the hotel's second collaboration with the school.



Caring Hearts Berhad

A non-profit organisation dedicated to providing education to refugee and disadvantaged children in Penang .

Registration opens from now to 28 February 2025 for 2,000 runners. Participants can register at https://howei.com/event_details/rocktorockrun2025. Registration fees are RM99 for the Competitive Run (10.2 km) and RM90 for the Fun Run (3.8 km), excluding tax. All participants will receive:

An exclusive Rock to Rock Run 2025 jersey T-shirt

A finisher medal

An e-certificate

A lucky draw entry on the event day

To commemorate the milestone, participants can upgrade to the Limited Edition 10th Anniversary Tee for an additional RM30, or add-on for RM50. Race packs must be collected on 13–14 June 2025, from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm at Hard Rock Hotel Penang.

YB Daniel Gooi Zi Sen, Penang State EXCO for Youth, Sports and Health, remarked: "The Rock to Rock Run exemplifies how events can unite our community while aligning with the Penang2030 vision of a Family-Focused State."

Michael Smeeton, General Manager of Hard Rock Hotel Penang, added: "The Rock to Rock Run reflects our values—All Is One, Love All – Serve All, and Take Time to Be Kind—and our commitment to making a positive impact."

The event is co-organised by the Penang Amateur Athletic Association (P.A.A.A.) and supported by the Penang State Sports Council and Majlis Bandaraya Pulau Pinang. Key partners and sponsors include Decathlon Malaysia, Sanyu Sdn Bhd, Lee Sportswear International Sdn Bhd, Howei (M) Sdn Bhd, Eden Workforce Consulting, and others.

