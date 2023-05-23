Hardox® HiAce Unveils Recycling Corrosive Wear Solutions at N-Expo, Tokyo

TOKYO, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SSAB, the leading global steel manufacturer will showcase its corrosive wear steel - Hardox® HiAce at the upcoming 32nd New Environment Exposition N-Expo.

Held at Tokyo International Exhibition Center from 24 May to 26 May, it is one of the largest environmental exhibition in Asia where it caters to both the environmental business and the prevention of global warming.

Protect your bottom line with Hardox® HiAce

Corrosive wear can take a real toll on equipment operating in acidic and low pH environments. When corrosive attacks comes from acids, humidity, sulfur, chlorides, wood chips, household waste and other aggressive substances, equipment service life can be shorter and this leads to more maintenance and higher repair costs.

Hardox® HiAce in acidic corrosive environments

SSAB's corrosion-resistant steel plate helps to meet the challenges of corrosive wear environments found in municipal and industrial waste management and waste-to-energy plants.

It has the necessary hardness to provide a long service life, in combination with the toughness it takes to perform as a structural steel. It also works in freezing temperatures thanks to its high impact toughness with a minimum Charpy impact test value of 27 J at -20°C (20 ft-lb at -4°F).

Visit SSAB Booth A312

About SSAB

SSAB is a Nordic and US-based steel company. SSAB offers value added products and services developed in close cooperation with its customers to create a stronger, lighter and more sustainable world. SSAB has employees in over 50 countries and has production facilities in Sweden, Finland and the US. SSAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a secondary listing on Nasdaq Helsinki.

