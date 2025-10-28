Harnessing the power of light and shadow to craft a new chapter for the industry! The 33rd Guzhen Lighting Fair has concluded successfully

ZHONGSHAN, China, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gathering global momentum to set a new industrial trend. On October 25, the four-day 33rd Guzhen Lighting Fair came to a successful conclusion. This year's event closely revolved around four key words- innovation, leadership, expertise, and cross-sector integration, showcasing new technologies, products, ideas, and trends to empower precise business transactions and demonstrate the strong appeal of a one-stop sourcing platform.

With the theme of "Guzhen Lights up the World", the fair upheld its professional, market-oriented, and international positioning. The main venue Guzhen Convention and Exhibition Center, partnered with eight major professional lighting megastores in the town to form the distinctive "1+8+N" large lighting expo pattern featuring "exhibition in the front and factory in the back, linkage between exhibitions and stores, and integration of exhibitions and online platforms".

Global focus: H undreds of thousands gather for the golden autumn feast

By 13:00 on October 25, the main venue of the 33rd Guzhen Lighting Fair had received a total of 75,877 professional visits. Among them were 4,853 overseas visitors, marking a 6.47% increase from the 2024 Autumn Fair, representing 144 countries and regions- a record high in both visitor numbers and the number of source countries and regions for the autumn fair. The eight sub-venues recorded over 80,000 visits, bringing total visits across nine venues to nearly 160,000.

Over 200 mass media, professional media and social media influencers covered the fair through reports, interviews, short videos, and interactive live streaming, delivering immersive coverage.

International merchants came in endless streams to check products, inquire about technologies, and place orders; exhibitors made in-depth efforts in collaborating, engaged in extensive exchanges, explored markets, and acquired customers resources.

Both sides commended the fair for its precision, efficiency, and fruitful outcomes, expressing great anticipation for the 34th Guzhen Lighting Fair in March 2026 and the Guzhen Outdoor Lighting Expo (Summer Fair) in May 2026.

Industry takes the lead: Quality projects worth of RMB 2.5 billion landed

Focusing on industrial implementation and market expansion, the opening ceremony witnessed the signing of 20 key projects-spanning the " Manufacturing Enterprise Settling-In Registered Projects", " Culture, Tourism and Service Sector Projects", and " Settling-In Projects of Guzhen Town Manufacturing Enterprises"-with a total investment of RMB 2.5 billion. The event also witnessed the launch of China's first AI-powered lighting application platform- "Xingyao · Zhihui".

A series of manufacturing, culture-tourism service projects and digital platforms have been implemented, underscoring Guzhen's steady progress in high-quality development and sending a strong signal for abundant opportunities of industrial upgrading!

Upgraded pattern+ new ecosystem

Scenario-based display of cutting-edge achievements along the entire industry chain

At the main venue- Guzhen Convention and Exhibition Center, eight halls opened simultaneously, bringing together over 1,000 premium brands. Exhibits spanned the upstream, midstream, and downstream segments of the lighting industry chain, including smart lighting, residential lighting, commercial lighting, outdoor lighting, special lamp, machinery and equipment, and auxiliary components and accessories, and extended into pan-home furnishing sectors such as ceramic sanitary ware and smart locks.

Each of the eight halls offered differentiated themes and integrated categories, precisely aligning with industry trends and market demands.

Hall A focused on the smart lighting segment, showcasing cutting-edge solutions such asi intelligent light-sensing control, AI-adaptive dimming, and whole-home smart connectivity, reflecting the core direction of "transformation toward intelligence" in the lighting industry.

Hall B centered on "human-centric lighting", highlighting natural light simulation technologies, biological rhythm lighting environments, and commercial scenario-based lighting solutions to meet new demands for healthy lighting and scenario-based experiences.

All halls brought together resources from across the industry chain, enabling technology sharing and resource complementarity, fostering an industrial ecosystem characterized by "gathering chains into clusters and advancing collectively as a cluster". The venue is bustling with a constant flow of merchants, and the sound of exchanges rises and falls, presenting a busy and vibrant trade scene.

Smart innovation+ low-carbon trend

The "sharp-knife" effect: differentiated creations in "specialized, sophisticated, special and innovative" products

Tens of thousands of "specialized, sophisticated, special and innovative" products and cutting-edge technologies were unveiled, showcasing a comprehensive panorama of new trends in lighting and cross-boundary integration, reinforcing the platform strength of "intelligentization, digitalization, and innovation" of Guzhen Lighting Fair.

Many enterprises accurately positioned themselves at industry trend, unveiling new products such as original designs, smart systems, full-spectrum healthy lighting, solar applications, photovoltaic storage, cultural tourism illumination, and aquaculture lighting-indicating that enterprises shift from "large and comprehensive" to differentiated tracks to accelerate their breakthroughs, with their products boasting intensive technological highlights and their scenario-based experiences undergoing iterative upgrades.

Some leading companies tapped into the new blue ocean of silver economy through senior-friendly lighting products; light strip brands continue to expand to cover full-series specifications to meet customized needs for different scenarios; power supply manufacturers have connected to mainstream systems such as Mijia and Huawei. through "modular cloud platforms + offline light intelligence"; smart streetlight manufacturers combined AI IoT, wind-solar hybrid power, photovoltaic energy storage, and security monitoring to promote the construction of smart cities.

Art lighting companies increased their added value through original designs and secured numerous export orders via cross-border e-commerce channels; the machinery and auxiliary equipment zone showcased advanced intelligent solutions including ultra-high-speed SMT machines, packaging aging equipment, laser cutting, and mold testing equipment, attracting a large number of professional buyers.

Purchasing delegation + direct order signing

Promote transactions through a rich array of trade promotional activities

The Guzhen Lighting Fair continues to deepen its innovative model of "promoting trade through exhibitions, boosting exhibitions through trade", building platforms for supply-demand matching through a series of high-end business activities to link the lighting industry efficiently with global markets.

The Autumn Fair premium project- the Hosted Buyer Program was full of highlights. It specially invited hundreds of overseas powerful buyers to visit in groups, arranging business matching, souring tour of sub-venues, and networking party, addressing manufacturers' pain points for real demand identification, precise resource matching, and efficient business transactions, shortening negotiation cycles, and doubling transaction efficiency.

On the evening of October 24, the networking party was held at one of the sub-venues–Huayi Plaza. Brand owners, domestic lighting mall representatives, and overseas premium buyers gathered for the "2025 Guzhen Lighting Fair Short Video & Live Creator Contest Awards" ceremony. Leveraging the relaxed and pleasant exchanges, manufacturers and buyers conducted in-depth discussions on procurement needs, fostering more business cooperation opportunities.

During the fair, all eight sub-venues simultaneously hosted procurement, order placement, business matching exchanges, training, and promotional events, including the "High-Quality Lighting Foreign Trade Selection Fair" held by Lihe Lighting Expo Centre, the "Autumn Specialty Lighting Expo" held by Star Alliance Global Brand Lighting Center, "Guyi Industry Community All-Category Procurement Festival" held by Guyi Qingfeng LED Lighting Trading City and Guyi Ruifeng International Lighting Fittings City, and the "International Lighting Expo" held by Lighting Era Center, all of which drew large crowds, adding a vibrant atmosphere to the commercial and trade of Guzhen in the golden autumn.

Pool wisdom and discern industry trends

Exchange and share, drive exhibitions through exhibitions and shape industry thinking

During the exhibition, the main venue hosted a series of wonderful exchange activities, including the Lighting Products & Marketing Innovation Exchange Conference, the Home Lighting Smart Ecosystem Co-Creation Exchange Conference, the 2025 Intelligent Lighting Green Development Exchange Conference, and the Dengju Platform Launch Conference.

The events gathered experts and industry leaders from authoritative organizations, including the China Association of Lighting Industry and China Telecom; experts and scholars from JD Home, Xiaomi Group, Opple Lighting, and HONYAR Electrical; heads from renowned platforms such as Shopee, Amazon, Damai International, and Coupang shared cutting-edge perspectives and practical experience, providing direction for the next round of growth in the lighting industry.

In addition, this exhibition partnered with the Guangdong E-commerce Association to jointly host the "High-end Private Sharing Session on E-Commerce of Guangdong E-commerce Association" and the "2025 Guangdong (Zhongshan) Lighting Industry Belt Emerging Markets Platform Matchmaking Conference", precisely targeting e-commerce transformation and the development of emerging markets, creating a platform for enterprises to interpret policies and connect resources.

A leap towards innovation, stand firm in the global stage with "quality". The 33rd Guzhen Lighting Fair concluded successfully! Achieve synergy across the entire supply chain and revitalize the exhibition and trade ecosystem.

The 34th Guzhen Lighting Fair will be held on March 18, 2026. We look forward to collaborating with lighting professionals worldwide to advance the industry and embrace a brighter future!

