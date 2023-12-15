HARRY POTTER™: THE EXHIBITION OPENS AT THE LONDONER MACAO TODAY

GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY!

The popular touring exhibition celebrates Harry Potter and the entire Wizarding World

MACAO, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Magic is in the air with the Asia Pacific premiere of Harry Potter: The Exhibition at The Londoner® Macao today. The all-new, behind-the-scenes, interactive touring exhibition is the most comprehensive exhibition ever presented on Harry Potter and the entire Wizarding World. Spanning more than 30,000 sq. ft., with over twenty celebratory galleries, the exhibit is a perfect complement for The Londoner Macao.

To celebrate the opening of Harry Potter: The Exhibition at The Londoner® Macao a launch ceremony took place at The Londoner Macao on December 14, 2023. Harry Potter: The Exhibition spans more than 30,000 sq. ft., with over twenty celebratory galleries, including The Hogwarts Houses gallery. Hagrid’s Hut is one of the celebratory galleries in Harry Potter: The Exhibition, the all-new, behind-the-scenes, interactive touring exhibition.

To mark this momentous occasion, a launch ceremony took place yesterday at The Londoner Macao, with guests enjoying an exclusive VIP tour. The event was attended by: Bai Bing, Director of the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR; Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office; Cheang Kai Meng, Deputy Director of Cultural Affairs Bureau of Macao SAR Government; Sean McCreery, Executive Vice President of Operations of Sands China Ltd.; Virginia Lam, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer of Sands China Ltd.; Julian Moon, Head of EMEA and APAC Consumer Products of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands, Franchises, and Experiences; and Tom Zaller, President and CEO of Imagine Exhibitions.

Dr. Wilfred Wong, President of Sands China Ltd. said, "We are absolutely delighted that The Londoner Macao is the first touring destination in Asia Pacific for Harry Potter: The Exhibition. One of our goals is to offer a diverse range of world-class entertainment that is family-friendly. This touring exhibition is truly spectacular and will appeal to a broad audience of all ages. We look forward to welcoming long-time Harry Potter fans as well as those just starting to experience the magic from around the world to Macao."

"Harry Potter: The Exhibition with its inclusion of technology, attention to detail and integration of magical touches extends the storytelling of the Wizarding World for fans in such a special way," said Julian Moon, SVP of Warner Bros. Discovery. "We are elated to be bringing the world tour to our fans in Macao."

Tom Zaller, President and CEO of Imagine Exhibitions said, "The Asia Pacific premiere of Harry Potter: The Exhibition is not just an event, it's your special invitation to a realm of unparalleled magic, inviting you to step into the extraordinary and experience the wizardry that has captivated hearts around the globe. Join us in Macao, where the pages of the beloved saga come to life, and dreams take flight on the wings of a golden snitch."

Visitors to Harry Potter: The Exhibition can look forward to taking some of their memories of the exhibit home by shopping the exclusive collection of merchandise available in the onsite retail shop, including merchandise not available at any other Wizarding World experience, and enjoy a delicious cup of the iconic drink, Butterbeer.

Harry Potter: The Exhibition

The exhibition will delight visitors through powerful storytelling and innovative technology, as they explore beloved moments from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films, as well as Tony® award-winning Broadway production Harry Potter and The Cursed Child.

Upon entry, each guest is given an exhibition wristband to support their personalized experience using best-in-class immersive design and technology. From selecting a Hogwarts House to picking a wand and Patronus, visitors are able to create their own uniquely magical moments while earning points for their house with each interactive activity.

Throughout the exhibition, visitors will experience everything from the hall of moving portraits to the famed scene of the Great Hall with floating candles, to exploring Hogwarts classrooms, filled with authentic props and costumes. Hagrid's Hut and oversized chair is perfect for photos, as is the "cupboard under the stairs" from Harry's childhood. In addition, vignettes from Fantastic Beasts and costumes from the Tony award-winning Broadway production Harry Potter and The Cursed Child are included in the exhibition, making Harry Potter: The Exhibition the most in-depth touring exhibition looking at the entire Wizarding World, perfect for both longtime fans and those just starting to experience the magic.

The incredible, record-breaking exhibition is created and developed by Imagine Exhibitions in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment and EMC Presents. Since its premiere in Philadelphia over a year ago, more than 1.7 million visitors have enjoyed this captivating exhibit, which is also now on view in New York and Barcelona.

Harry Potter: The Exhibition will be open seven days a week to visitors of all ages. Tickets are priced from HKD/MOP 218 for adults and HKD/MOP 168 for children and are available for purchase at https://macao.harrypotterexhibition.com/en/ and www.cotaiticketing.com/HPExhibition. For more information about the ticket packages, please visit Harry Potter: The Exhibition at https://macao.harrypotterexhibition.com/en

Exhibition Gallery Highlights:

From Page to Screen Gallery showcases a first edition of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone encased in a Gringotts-inspired vault and is surrounded by inspirational video and literary quotes, reconnecting guests to the story as they are introduced to the exhibition.

Hogwarts Castle Gallery features an immersive multimedia experience with iconic elements like the Whomping Willow, Dementors, and the Marauder's Map, where guests will see their name appear, prompting them to continue their exploration of the exhibition.

The Great Hall Gallery is a space that allows visitors to celebrate magical seasonal moments in its iconic architecture.

The Hogwarts Houses gallery sets the foundation for the exhibition experience, allowing guests the opportunity to experience more personalized moments with the Hogwarts house they select during their preregistration. While guests may gravitate towards one house, this gallery will enable visitors to experience all the Hogwarts houses in a celebratory hall featuring an iconic Sorting Hat, perfect for photo ops, while surrounded by freshly designed house crests on meticulously created stained glass windows.

Hogwarts Classrooms are filled with iconic props, creatures, and costumes. Visitors will interact with magical lessons and games through digital touchscreens to reveal behind-the-scenes secrets about iconic classroom moments. They will brew potions in the Potions Classroom, predict the future in Divination, pot a mandrake in the Herbology Greenhouse, and use their digital wand to defeat a boggart in Defense Against the Dark Arts.

Hagrid's Hut and The Forbidden Forest offers an interactive Patronus charm experience. Guests will then uncover iconic creatures, such as centaurs and Acromantula, hidden in the forest and explore inside a recreation of Hagrid's Hut.

An exclusive collection of Harry Potter: The Exhibition merchandise will be available in the onsite retail shop for guests to celebrate their fandom through an assortment of themed collections that span the expanded Wizarding World. Fans can choose from a range of products such as apparel, jewelry, and edible treats, including Chocolate Frogs and bottled and draft Butterbeer. There will also be merchandize not available at any other Wizarding World experience.

About Wizarding World

From the moment Harry Potter was whisked from King's Cross Station onto Platform nine and three quarters, his adventures left a unique mark on popular culture. Over 20 years later, the Wizarding World is established one of the world's best-loved franchises and boasts a passionate community of fans of all ages.

Today, it represents an ever evolving and vast interconnected universe. Eight blockbuster Harry Potter films brought J.K. Rowling's magical stories to life and fans can now dive into three epic Fantastic Beasts films, gasp at the multi-award-winning Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, play state-of-the-art games from Portkey Games, discover innovative consumer products, and thrill at spectacular location-based experiences - including five theme park lands at Universal Studios locations around the world, ground-breaking touring experiences and events, and more which celebrate special moments and locations from the magical world.

This expanding portfolio of Warner Bros. Discovery-owned Wizarding World offerings also includes the Platform 9 3⁄4 retail shops and Harry Potter New York – the iconic flagship store. Fans and newcomers alike can also delight in exploring the behind-the-scenes secrets at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo – The Making of Harry Potter.

With a new Max Original TV series based on the Harry Potter books on the way, the Wizarding World continues to evolve to provide its global community with fresh and exciting ways to engage. For its worldwide fans, and for generations to come, it welcomes everyone in to explore and discover the magic for themselves.

For the latest news and features across the Franchise, visit Wizarding World Digital at www.wizardingworld.com.

WIZARDING WORLD and all related trademarks, characters, names and indicia are © & TM Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s23)

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment (WBDGTE), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands, Franchises and Experiences, is a worldwide leader in the creation, development, and licensing of location-based entertainment, live events, exhibits, and theme park experiences based on Warner Bros.' iconic characters, stories, and brands. WBDGTE is home to the groundbreaking global locations of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, WB Movie World Australia, and countless other experiences inspired by DC, Looney Tunes, Scooby, Game of Thrones, Friends, and more. With best-in-class partners, WBDGTE allows fans worldwide to physically immerse themselves inside their favorite brands and franchises.

About Imagine Exhibitions

Atlanta-based Imagine Exhibitions, Inc. is a world leader in narrative-driven, immersive theatrical design, story-telling, and immersive experiences, and creates sophisticated, high-quality experiences for museums, brands, venues, and integrated resorts across the globe. From ideation to operation, Imagines' team of industry pioneers draws upon decades of success in the fields of immersive design experiences and entertainment to consistently create and implement memorable and thought-provoking environments. The company's custom experiences deliver focused messaging and serve to increase attendance wherever it is presented. Imagine Exhibitions, Inc. is a global pioneer in traveling entertainment, responsible for many internationally recognized exhibitions such as Harry Potter: The Exhibition, Titanic: The Exhibition, The Hunger Games: The Exhibition, Angry Birds: The Art & Science Behind a Global Phenomenon, Jurassic World: The Exhibition, and Downton Abbey: The Exhibition.

Imagine Exhibitions is currently presenting more than 40 unique exhibitions in museums, science centers, aquariums, integrated resorts, and non-traditional venues worldwide. The company also continues to design, open, and operate its own venues, along with creating and implementing permanent and semi-permanent museum, brand, entertainment properties, and food and beverage experiences. For more information, visit www.ImagineExhibitions.com or find us on Facebook.

About EMC Presents

EMC Presents is a partnership between CTS Eventim, one of the leading international providers of ticketing services and live entertainment, and award-winning tour promoter and producer Michael Cohl, creating one of the strongest global networks of promoters and venues. The partnership provides a comprehensive worldwide live entertainment platform, creating extraordinary shows and experiences, from concept creation to production and promotion. Michael Cohl's career spans over 45 years as a Producer and Promoter for iconic entertainers, having worked with the world's most recognized artists including Barbra Streisand, Oprah Winfrey, The Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd, U2, Michael Jackson, Frank Sinatra and many more. Michael's strategies are credited with revolutionizing the touring industry worldwide. Besides his storied history in the music industry, Cohl has promoted multiple successful exhibitions, including the original King Tut exhibit, "John Lennon: The New York City Years", Bodies: The Exhibition, Jurassic World: The Exhibition, and Pink Floyd: Their Mortal Remains. Cohl, previously the chairman of Live Nation, was inducted into the Canadian Rock n Roll/ Music Hall of Fame and has received a star on Canada's Walk of Fame. Among his many other awards, Cohl has also been honored with an Emmy, the Billboard Legend of Live Award, the TJ Martell Foundation Man of the Year Award, a Peabody Award, and a JUNO Award for Special Achievement.

About The Londoner® Macao

The Londoner® Macao is an integrated resort that invites visitors on a journey through the best of British history and culture. It incorporates five celebrated hotel brands – the new The Londoner Hotel and Londoner Court, alongside existing Conrad Macao, Sheraton Grand Macao and The St. Regis Macao. The Londoner Macao presents visitors to Cotai with an expanded offering of affordable luxury available nowhere else in Macao, with over 6,000 hotel rooms and suites, and 1.2 million square feet (111,000 square meters) of retail, entertainment, dining and meetings and convention space. With over 150 retail outlets, Shoppes at Londoner joins Shoppes at Venetian and Shoppes at Four Seasons, alongside Shoppes at Parisian. Together they offer a selection of approximately 850 luxury duty free stores – the most in any one single location in Macao. With three spas, four health clubs and over 365,000 square feet (34,000 square meters) of uniquely themed gaming space, The Londoner Macao provides a new level of luxury and accessibility to the Cotai Strip.

SOURCE The Londoner Macao