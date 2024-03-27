HARRY POTTER: VISIONS OF MAGIC TO HOST ITS ASIA PREMIERE IN SINGAPORE AT RESORTS WORLD SENTOSA

OPENING 4TH QUARTER OF 2024

SINGAPORE, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment and NEON have announced that Resorts World Sentosa (RWS), Singapore, will host the Asia Premiere with the largest-ever engagement of Harry Potter: Visions of Magic. This unique multimedia spectacle will be shown within RWS beginning in Fall of 2024.

Harry Potter: Visions of Magic created by Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment and NEON is an evocative and interactive art experience exploring some of the most mysterious corners of the wizarding world across more than 40,000 square foot venue. Discover a series of immersive environments inspired by enigmatic places in the magical community, like the Room of Requirement, Newt's Menagerie, the Ministry of Magic, and more. Responsive video content, bold architecture, and original soundscapes create breathtaking multi-sensory installations, while interactive technology invites guests to illuminate the invisible, revealing visions of magic that bring the entire experience to life.

Following the sensational success of its world premiere in Germany, Harry Potter: Visions of Magic is now ready to welcome guests in Southeast Asia. Fans of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts can look forward to a newly enhanced journey created specifically for Resorts World Sentosa. An additional 10,000 square feet of expanded spaces will be unveiled making this a truly unique, and never-to-be-forgotten journey to be found exclusively in Singapore at this premium lifestyle destination resort.

Fans around the world have truly embraced this experience which is now close to a complete sell-out in Germany. The overwhelming demand for tickets, surpassing a remarkable 138,000 tickets prior to the grand opening, speaks to the uniqueness of this experience. Notably, Ticketmaster Germany honored NEON with the Highest Pre-sale Award, affirming the immense success achieved in the previous region.

"Harry Potter: Vision of Magic combines our beloved franchise with an interactive art experience creating an all-new kind of 'magic' for our fans," said Mr Peter van Roden, Senior Vice President, Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment. "Not only are we excited to be bringing the world tour to our fans in Singapore but to be expanding the experience with never-before-seen environments."

"We are thrilled to hold the Asia premiere of this unique experience right here at Resorts World Sentosa, bringing Harry Potter: Visions of Magic to our friends and families in Singapore, as well as to visitors from across the world," said Mr. Ron Tan, Executive Chairman & Group CEO of NEON. "This exciting endeavour is made possible with the tremendous support from our valued partners at Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment and Resorts World Sentosa. Distinctively, we would like to express our thanks to Mr. Peter van Roden, Senior Vice President, Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment and Mr. Tan Hee Teck, Chief Executive Officer, Resorts World Sentosa, for their support and together, we look forward to welcoming everyone to come experience this immersive adventure where magic and wonder await at every turn."

"Resorts World Sentosa has a stellar track record of captivating our guests with our best-in-class events and gastronomy options as well as our world-class attractions. As the inaugural host in Asia for Harry Potter: Visions of Magic, we look forward to extending a warm welcome to fans worldwide all within a magically transformed indoor setting at Resorts World Sentosa. Hosting Harry Potter: Visions of Magic at our integrated resort will create shared memorable moments for our guests. This spellbinding attraction will also anchor Resorts World Sentosa as a foremost location that offers groundbreaking experiences and global entertainment offerings," stated Mr. Tan Hee Teck, Chief Executive Officer, Resorts World Sentosa (陈启德, 圣淘沙名胜世界总裁).

Join the exclusive waitlist today harrypottervisionsofmagic.com.sg and receive priority access to pre-sale tickets and insights into this interactive artistic celebration of the iconic film series.

Visit Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and harrypottervisionsofmagic.com.sg to stay up-to-date with all the latest announcements. The event promises to be a memorable experience that will enchant audiences of all ages from across the globe.

HARRY POTTER: VISIONS OF MAGIC

PRESS KIT

About the Harry Potter franchise:

From the moment eleven-year-old Harry Potter met Rubeus Hagrid, Keeper of Keys and Grounds at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, his adventures have left an indelible mark on popular culture. Today, over 25 years later, the Harry Potter phenomenon thrives as one of the most successful and best-loved entertainment properties in history.

Together with J.K. Rowling's best-selling novels, Harry Potter's unique magic is brought to life in an ever-evolving, interconnected universe which is loved by millions of fans worldwide. Eight blockbuster Harry Potter films and three epic Fantastic Beasts films bring the spellbinding action to life on screen, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child mesmerises on stage, and state-of- the-art video and mobile games from Portkey Games allow players to experience the wizarding world like never before. Fans can proudly showcase their passion through innovative consumer products, and thrill at spectacular location-based experiences - including five theme park lands at Universal Studios locations around the world.

This expanding portfolio of Warner Bros. Discovery-owned Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts offerings includes ground-breaking touring experiences and events, each developed to celebrate special moments and locations that fans cherish, as well as the Platform 9 3⁄4 retail shops and iconic flagship store - Harry Potter New York. Wizards, Witches and Muggles alike can also discover something new as they explore behind-the-scenes secrets at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo – The Making of Harry Potter.

With a new Max Original TV series based on the Harry Potter books on the way, this extended world continues to provide the community with fresh and exciting ways to interact. For its global fans, and for generations to come, it invites everyone in to find the magic for themselves.

For the latest Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts news and features, visit www.wizardingworld.com .

WIZARDING WORLD and all related trademarks, characters, names, and indicia are © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s24)

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment (WBDGTE), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands, Franchises and Experiences, is a worldwide leader in the creation, development, and licensing of location-based entertainment, live events, exhibits, and theme park experiences based on the biggest franchise stories and characters from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network and more. WBDGTE is home to the groundbreaking locations of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal theme parks around the world, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, The WB Abu Dhabi, The FRIENDS Experience, The Game of Thrones Studio Tour, and countless other experiences inspired by the Wizarding World, DC, Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo, Game of Thrones, FRIENDS and more. With best-in-class partners, WBDGTE allows fans around the world to physically immerse themselves inside their favorite brands and franchises.

About NEON

NEON, formerly Cityneon, is a global leader in creating and producing experiential entertainment. NEON enjoys worldwide partnerships with The Walt Disney Company and Marvel Entertainment for Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. and Marvel Avengers Station: Evolution, 20th Century Studios for AVATAR: The Exhibition, Hasbro for Transformers: The Experience, NBCUniversal for Jurassic World: The Exhibition, and Lionsgate for The Hunger Games: The Exhibition. It also has a partnership with Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment to produce two brand-new, unique global touring-themed art experiences, namely Harry Potter: Visions of Magic that premiered in Cologne, Germany, in December 2023, and a DC inspired experience slated to debut in 2024. The Company also partners with the governments of Egypt and Peru for their original artefact IP experiences, Ramses & the Gold of the Pharaohs and Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru, respectively, plus authentic artefact tours Pompeii: The Exhibition, Mummies of the World: The Exhibition, and Victoria the T. Rex.

The Group's IP experiences are powered by ANIMAX, a fully owned subsidiary and a world- class creative animatronics powerhouse that specialises in research and development, engineering and entertainment robotics, with state-of-the-art facilities located in Nashville, US, Wuxi, China and the Middle East.

NEON's global partnerships have enabled the Group to bring compelling experiences that leave lasting memories to millions of visitors in more than 70 cities to date globally. For more information, please visit www.neonglobal.com .

About Resorts World Sentosa

Resorts World Sentosa (RWS), Asia's premium lifestyle destination resort, is located on Singapore's resort island of Sentosa. Spanning 49 hectares, RWS is home to world-class attractions including Universal Studios Singapore, S.E.A. Aquarium, Dolphin Island and Adventure Cove Waterpark. Complementing the adventure and adrenaline of its theme parks and attractions are six unique luxury hotels, the premier Resorts World Convention Centre, and a casino. RWS offers award-winning dining experiences and exciting cuisines from around the world helmed by celebrity chefs, establishing itself as a key player in Singapore's vibrant and diverse dining scene and a leading gourmet destination in Asia for epicureans. The integrated resort also offers world-class entertainment, from star-studded concerts to immersive exhibitions. RWS is the first integrated resort to be inducted into the TTG Travel Hall of Fame in 2023 after being named "Best Integrated Resort" for 10 consecutive years at the TTG Travel Awards, which recognises the best of Asia-Pacific's travel industry.

RWS is wholly owned by Genting Singapore, a company of the Genting Group. For more information, please visit www.rwsentosa.com .

SOURCE NEON