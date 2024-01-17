Harvest Fund: A New Chapter in Global Asset Allocation

HONG KONG, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the ongoing changes in the global investment environment, investors worldwide are shifting their focus from single-market, single-strategy investments to comprehensive solutions spanning global markets and multiple strategies covering different asset categories. The shifting focus of investors towards diversified, global, and cross-border allocations aligns with the current direction of Chinese asset management institutions, which emphasize two-way cross-border integration and interconnectivity. Possessing adequate capabilities and solutions is essential to enable mainland clients to "go global" for overseas allocation and to assist foreign clients in making more effective investments in China. In this context, Harvest Global Investments Co., Ltd. ("HGI"), as a leading international asset management company, has recently reshaped its team structure and made reasonable personnel adjustments to enhance the company's service capabilities in the global market.

In 2023, global assets witnessed significant volatility with fluctuating commodities markets and divergent stock and bond market trends due to varying economic expectations and inventory cycles. For 2024, a shift in global asset dynamics is anticipated, with U.S. stocks expected to stay strong amid Federal Reserve rate cuts and a potential U.S. economic soft landing. Increased international liquidity might lead to a Hong Kong stock market rebound, while stronger domestic policies in mainland China could boost A-share market performance as corporate profits rise and U.S. bond rates fall.

In response to this, Mr. Jing Lei, General Manager of Harvest Fund Management, stated, "Currently, as different types of assets enter a new interpretive phase, markets and client needs are evolving. This demands that professional asset management teams with global cross-asset allocation experience engage in proactive strategy and business planning. This process involves considering global market conditions, the prosperity of various asset classes, mid-term trends, and valuations, all aligned with the diverse needs of overseas clients. Our aim is to provide comprehensive solutions that span regions, strategies, and asset types."

Kevin Shu, CMO of HGI, added, "Investing in China, global allocation, two-way cross-border, and interconnectedness is already a consensus at present and also a demand of many domestic and international institutional clients. Our current service coverage includes regions like Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan, as well as Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Japan and Korea, North America, and Europe.In response to the trend of international business development, we have implemented personnel changes in accordance with our strategic business adjustments to optimize our team structure and enhance our capabilities in the global market. We will further enhance our professional understanding of the Chinese market, our long-term research capabilities on diverse global assets, and our experience in serving different types of investors. Additionally, we will actively utilize our harvest group's in-depth product research capabilities, and solution development skills to provide our overseas clients with diversified solutions that are both growth-focused and sustainable."

About Harvest Global Investments Co., Ltd.

Harvest Global Investments Co., Ltd. ("HGI") was founded in 2008 and is among the first Chinese asset management companies to establish branches in Hong Kong. As the vanguard of Harvest Fund's overseas investments, HGI deeply engages with the Chinese and Asian markets, adopting a global perspective. Harvest Fund, recognized as one of the first ten fund management companies in China, was ranked 85th in the Willis Towers Watson 2023 Global Asset Management 500, and it stood second among Chinese fund companies.

