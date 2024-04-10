Harvest Global Investments Has Been Approved to Provide Virtual Asset Services

HONG KONG, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 9, Harvest Global Investments was approved by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong to offer virtual asset management services in addition to its existing asset management business. This marks the first time that a Hong Kong subsidiary of a leading asset management company has won approval.

About Harvest Global Investments

Harvest Global Investments Co., Ltd. (HGI) was incorporated in Hong Kong in 2008. It was among the first group of Chinese asset managers to establish operations outside of mainland China. As the frontier of overseas investments of the Harvest Fund, Harvest Global Investments has deep insights into Asia and China's financial markets while offering comprehensive investment solutions for global investors.

