Harvey and Ansarada Partner to Deliver Secure, AI-Powered Deal Workflows

New partnership enables legal and professional services teams to move seamlessly and securely from virtual data room to legal AI-powered analysis.

SYDNEY, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvey, the leading AI platform for legal and professional services, and Ansarada, the AI-powered virtual data room built for high-stakes deals, today announced a strategic partnership to integrate Ansarada directly with Harvey. The partnership enables joint customers to securely move deal documents from Ansarada data rooms into Harvey, allowing teams to analyse and draft against those materials using Harvey's AI platform without interrupting their workflow.

Legal teams and deal professionals routinely work with highly sensitive materials housed in virtual data rooms during due diligence, transactions, and regulatory matters. Through the integration, when Sell-side permission is granted, joint customers will be able to export documents directly from the Ansarada platform into Harvey's Assistant, Vault, Word Add-in, and Workflow Builder, enabling AI-powered analysis, drafting, and document workflows while maintaining strict permissioning, auditability, and data governance.

The partnership is designed to support the full lifecycle of deal work. The integration is built to give joint customers full control over which documents are shared while enabling seamless synchronisation of content and permissions across both platforms, helping teams move faster while maintaining the highest standards of security and governance.

"Deal teams and their counsel need to move quickly without compromising accuracy, security, or client confidentiality," said Winston Weinberg, CEO of Harvey. "By integrating Ansarada's AI-powered virtual data rooms directly into Harvey, we are giving teams a seamless way to move from secure deal infrastructure to AI-powered analysis and drafting, helping them turn complex transaction data into insights and action faster. We are proud to partner with Ansarada and excited about the impact this integration will have for our customers."

"The biggest legal firms in ANZ rely on Ansarada to manage high-stakes deal information with the highest levels of security and control," said Justin Smith, Managing Director of Ansarada. "By integrating with Harvey, we're enabling them to bring those materials directly into Harvey's AI platform to analyse and act on them while maintaining the governance standards they require."

By connecting Ansarada's secure deal infrastructure with Harvey's AI-powered legal workflows, the partnership aims to accelerate due diligence, streamline deal execution, and unlock new efficiencies for legal and professional services teams working on complex transactions.

About Harvey

Harvey is the operating system for legal and professional services. Our products streamline workflows in areas including contract analysis, due diligence, compliance, and litigation to drive efficiency and value. Global law firms and Fortune 500 enterprises around the world use Harvey to enable faster, smarter decision-making. Backed by world-class investors including Sequoia, Kleiner Perkins, GV, OpenAI Startup Fund, Coatue, Andreessen Horowitz, GIC and EQT, Harvey is used by 1,300+ customers in 60+ countries. For more information, visit harvey.ai.

About Ansarada

Ansarada is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform and AI-powered virtual data room educated on more than 55,000 transactions across 170 countries. It delivers secure, purpose-built software for managing critical strategic projects including M&A, capital raising, restructures, and infrastructure procurement.

Trusted by four of the Big Four and 85 of the ASX 100, Ansarada combines deep transaction intelligence with advanced security, seamless collaboration, and intuitive workflows across the deal lifecycle. Its platform extends beyond a traditional virtual data room to support the full execution of complex transactions, enabling teams to work with greater speed, structure, and confidence while maintaining compliance with global regulatory standards. Ansarada empowers businesses to achieve critical outcomes with confidence by streamlining how deals are prepared, managed, and executed.

SOURCE Ansarada