HashKey Capital Announces First Closing of US$250 Million Fund IV to Accelerate Global Blockchain Adoption

SINGAPORE, Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HashKey Capital , a leading global asset manager specializing in crypto and blockchain, announced the successful first closing of its fourth fund, HashKey Fintech Multi-Strategy Fund IV ("Fund IV"). The fund concluded with US$250 million in total commitments, exceeding initial expectations and drawing significant interest from a diverse group of global institutional investors. As previously announced, the final AUM is targeted at US$500 million.

Fund IV, whose general partner is HashKey Capital Investment (part of HashKey Capital, and together with its affiliates, the "HashKey Group"), include a sophisticated mix of institutional investors, prominent family offices, and high net-worth individuals. Fund I has achieved a DPI of over 10x, which signals a robust institutional appetite for high-conviction blockchain exposure despite shifting global market dynamics.

Fund IV will pursue a multi-strategy investment approach to advance outstanding digital asset initiatives with a focus on infrastructures, scalable, and mass-adoption use cases globally. The fund combines a public-market strategy with liquidity generating crossover opportunities to capture structural inefficiencies for the digital assets industry. It is also complemented by selective private-market investments in innovations to enhance alpha.

A Legacy of High-Conviction Investing

Since its inception in 2018, HashKey Capital has been a cornerstone of the global blockchain ecosystem. With over US$1 billion in assets under management (AUM), the firm has managed a portfolio of more than 400 projects worldwide.

As an early institutional backer of Ethereum, HashKey Capital has a proven track record of identifying industry-defining technologies. Based in Singapore with a presence in Hong Kong and Japan, HashKey Capital is a pioneer in regulated investment, being among the first in Hong Kong to receive licensed upgrades for Type1 (Dealing in Securities), Type 4 (Securities Advisory) and Type 9 (Asset Management) services. Through its role in launching Hong Kong's first Spot Bitcoin and Ether ETFs and organizing the Hong Kong Web3 Festival, HashKey Capital continues to be the definitive bridge between Eastern and Western crypto ecosystems and communities.

"With US $250 million in new capital, we are uniquely positioned to capture the massive growth occurring in emerging markets. These regions are the true testing grounds for blockchain's real world applications, and Fund IV will provide the essential fuel to scale those innovations globally." said Deng Chao, CEO of HashKey Capital.

"As we look toward 2026, the convergence of AI, blockchain, and institutional finance is creating unprecedented opportunities. Fund IV ensures that HashKey remains at the epicenter of this evolution, empowering projects that demonstrate both technical excellence and commercial viability." said Dr. Xiao Feng, Founder of HashKey Group.

Fund IV will provide investors with institutional-grade exposure to all facets of blockchain and crypto technologies. This new fund aims to invest with a multi-facet strategy in infrastructures, toolings, and applications that have potential for mass adoption.

About HashKey Capital

HashKey Capital is a global digital asset and blockchain leader helping institutions, founders and talents advance the blockchain industry.

As one of the largest crypto fund managers and being the earliest corporate investor in Ethereum, HashKey Capital has managed over US$1 billion in client assets since its inception. Leveraging its unparalleled expertise, HashKey Capital's venture investments team oversees a diversified portfolio of over 400 pioneering projects across institutional services, infrastructure, data, AI, consumer services/technology and more.

On the liquid funds front, HashKey Capital manages a suite of digital asset products, including an actively managed fund and the Bosera HashKey Bitcoin (3008.HK) and Ether (3009.HK) spot ETFs, which are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX). HashKey has also launched HashKey Fintech Multi-Strategy Fund IV in September 2025, targeting over USD 500 million to bridge traditional financial capital with on-chain assets.

With our deep knowledge across the blockchain ecosystem, HashKey Capital has built a robust network connecting founders, investors, developers, and regulators.

