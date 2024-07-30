HashKey Capital Announces Strategic Investment in PLUTO Studio, the Publisher Behind Catizen.AI

SEOUL, South Korea and TAIPEI, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HashKey Capital, a leading global digital asset and blockchain leader, is pleased to announce its investment in Pluto Studio, the publishing platform behind Catizen.AI. This investment marks a significant step towards deeper collaboration in developing the next generation of GameFi and global digital entertainment infrastructure, while underscoring a positive outlook for TON ecosystem. HashKey Group will also be announcing a coming up partnership with Catizen to further amplify the awareness of TON Mini-Game.

Catizen, PLUTO's first published project, has received high acclaim from the co-builders of prominent TON ecosystem initiatives. Additionally, it has achieved notable success within the Telegram mini-app ecosystem.

With a comprehensive and systematic business model, Catizen leverages its innovative IAP+IAB model to maintain close to 7% conversion rate of onboarding users from Web2 to Web3 since its launch. Catizen has also built a base of over 500,000 paying users, with an ARPU of $30.2 USD even before the TGE. Compared to the average ARPU of $0.2 USD for overall projects in the crypto realm, this highlights the great success of Catizen's innovative business model. This high-quality user base sets Catizen apart from other mini-apps in the TON ecosystem. With Pluto Studio planning to launch over 18 additional games, this robust user base holds significant potential for future growth.

The majority of this funding will be allocated to developing the mini-game platform, optimizing and enhancing future projects, and co-building the ecosystem. HashKey Capital and its ecosystem will support Pluto Studio to explore the potential for a mini-game revolution within the TON ecosystem, with the goal of becoming pioneers in the TON gaming sector.

About HashKey Capital

HashKey Capital is a global digital asset and blockchain leader helping institutions, founders and talents advance the blockchain industry.

As one of the largest crypto fund managers and being the earliest corporate investor in Ethereum, HashKey Capital has managed over US$1 billion in client assets since its inception. Leveraging its unparalleled expertise, HashKey Capital's venture investments team oversees a diversified portfolio of over 600 pioneering projects across institutional services, infrastructure, data, AI, consumer services/ technology and more.

On the liquid funds front, HashKey Capital manages a suite of digital asset products, including an actively managed fund and the Bosera HashKey Bitcoin (3008.HK) and Ether (3009.HK) spot ETFs, which are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX).

With our deep knowledge across the blockchain ecosystem, HashKey Capital has built a robust network connecting founders, investors, developers, and regulators.

About Pluto Studio

Pluto Studio is a pioneering GameFi publishing platform on Telegram and TON Ecosystem, dedicated to bringing innovative and engaging Web 3.0 social entertainment experiences to users worldwide. The flagship project, Catizen, is the first mini-game PLUTO Studio incubated and launched, revolutionising the gaming landscape on Telegram and TON Blockchain Ecosystem.

Pluto Studio is committed to continuously releasing more mini-games, further enhancing the Catizen ecosystem with a dedicated mini-game centre. We aim to create a vibrant and engaging platform that integrates mini-games, short dramas, and e-commerce, driving the next wave of Web 3.0 entertainment.

For more information, please visit: Pluto.vision

Social Link, please visit: X

About Catizen

Catizen is a revolutionary gaming bot on Telegram that seamlessly integrates the Telegram x TON Blockchain. It transforms Web3 access by enabling practical mobile payments. By leveraging Telegram's immense traffic, Catizen aims to establish a Web 3.0 traffic nexus on a scale of hundreds of billions.

Catizen will become a mini-app centre, combining Launchpool's unique features with short videos and e-commerce. This innovative approach will attract and engage users through gamification and strategic Play-to-Airdrop initiatives, revolutionising how users access and engage with the Web3 ecosystem.

For more information, please visit: Catizen.ai

Social Link, please visit: X

