HashKey Chain Supports the On-Chain Issuance of Hong Kong's First Regulated Silver Backed RWA Tokens

HONG KONG, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HashKey Chain, a leading institutional-grade public chain under HashKey Group, has announced its support for the on-chain issuance and operation of the regulated silver backed Real World Asset (RWA) Tokens.

As a crucial underlying carrier of HashKey Group's next-generation financial infrastructure, HashKey Chain continues to offer on-chain RWA assets such as the onboarding of institutional funds, and on-chain issuance and circulation. The project is initiated by Timeless Resources Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 8028) and its subsidiary Silver Times Limited, which supplies the underlying physical assets, is Hong Kong's first regulated silver RWA product that provides professional investors with an efficient, transparent, secure, and convenient channel to participate in the silver investment market.

This partnership marks a significant breakthrough for precious metal RWAs in Hong Kong and also further demonstrates HashKey's practical capabilities in advancing the on-chain issuance and circulation of real assets within a compliant framework.

The Silver Tokens enable professional investors to own fractional interests in physical silver, with each token backed one-to-one by one troy ounce of .9999 fine physical silver stored in secured vaults operated by a reputable independent third party service provider. As an Ethereum Layer-2 solution, HashKey Chain provides robust smart contract functionality, low transaction costs, and broad compatibility with the Ethereum ecosystem. This technological infrastructure is dedicated to ensure that all transactions are efficient, secure, and verifiable on-chain.

With the global capital market's growing acceptance of tokenized assets driven by demand from artificial intelligence infrastructure, photovoltaic energy, and the electric vehicle industry—commodities like silver are becoming important categories of RWAs. The launch of Silver-backed tokens that signifies a substantial step forward in the tokenization of traditional commodities under a compliant framework. The project is technically supported by HashKey Group for blockchain infrastructure and smart contract development. Eddid Securities and Futures Limited ("Eddid Securities"), an uplift SFC Type 1 licensed corporation engaged in virtual asset trading and product distribution services, acts as the project coordinator and offers placement capabilities and market access, enabling the Company to reach a broad base of professional investors. This collaboration has built a complete value chain from asset generation and on-chain mapping to compliant distribution and market circulation. This sets a precedent for future related RWA projects.

Leo Li, CEO of the On-chain Business Group at HashKey, commented: "Silver Tokens are a classic RWA showcase. HashKey CaaS not only provides technical support but also leads the implementation of the overall on-chain solution as the infrastructure layer. We believe that as more assets enter the chain through standardized infrastructure, the integration of traditional finance and blockchain will accelerate. This is a crucial step for the on-chain financial infrastructure that HashKey is committed to building."

Ronald Tan, Chief Executive Officer of Timeless Resources Holdings Limited, stated: "We are thrilled to announce the launch of Silver Tokens, representing Hong Kong's first regulated silver RWA. This project reflects our commitment to innovation and our belief in the transformative potential of blockchain technology to democratize traditional investment products. Silver presents a compelling investment opportunity driven by structural deficits and growing industrial demand. We are proud to offer professional investors an efficient secure, transparent, and accessible way to participate in this market. Our partnership with HashKey and Eddid Securities ensures that we deliver institutional-grade infrastructure and regulatory compliance to our professional investors."

As a vital component of HashKey Group's business map, HashKey Chain is dedicated to serving institutional users and addressing the demand for bringing real assets on-chain. In the future, the platform plans to further promote the comprehensive on-chaining and interoperability of assets such as precious metals, commodities, money market funds, bonds, and structured products. It will also support stablecoins and on-chain payment scenarios, explore the combined application of AI and on-chain data, and gradually form a closed-loop on-chain financial ecosystem to build a sustainable digital financial environment.

About HashKey Chain

HashKey Chain is a compliance-friendly, institutional-grade blockchain under HashKey (stock code: 3887.HK), designed to rebuild global financial markets on-chain. Anchored in compliance, security, and innovation, it provides the foundational environment for the next era of on-chain finance — where stablecoins, RWA, and Institutional DeFi operate seamlessly together.

About HashKey CaaS

HashKey CaaS delivers a secure, compliant, high-performance Web3 engine for institutions with one-stop end-to-end tokenization services. Our four modular solutions cover asset tokenization, DAT/ETF staking, on-chain trading & payments, and security & risk control, empowering business growth and simplifying asset onboarding.

About Timeless Resources Holdings Limited

Timeless Resources Holdings Limited is a diversified software and mining company listed on GEM of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 8028). The Company is committed to exploring innovative opportunities in the digital asset industry, with a focus on bridging traditional business with blockchain technology.

About Eddid Financial

Anchored in Hong Kong, Eddid Financial is an all-encompassing financial group centered around fintech and dedicated to integrating latest technologies into its enterprise DNA. The diversified businesses of Eddid Financial range from retail to institutional and include but are not limited to fintech, internet finance, wealth management, asset management, investment banking, and digital assets. Eddid Financial is committed to providing one-stop financial services and products to customers through high-quality investment solutions. Members of the Group, including Eddid Securities, hold a variety of licenses and memberships across key financial markets. These include Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) regulated activities ("RA") licenses for types 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 9; SEHK and HKCC participant (OTP-C broker number: 0974 and 0977), Insurance Broker Company license; Trust or Company Service Provider License in Hong Kong. Additionally, our fully owned U.S. broker-dealer subsidiary, Eddid Securities USA Inc., maintains approved membership with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), the National Futures Association (NFA), the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC), the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (NQX), the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and NYSE American, and is a registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in the United States. Our Singapore subsidiary, Eddid Financial Singapore Pte. Ltd., holds the Capital Markets Services License (License No.: CMS101839) issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

Product Disclaimer

Silver Tokens are intended for professional investors who understand the associated risks. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should carefully consider whether their financial situation and risk tolerance are appropriate before investing in Silver Tokens. The value of Silver Tokens may fluctuate significantly, and there is no guarantee that investors will receive any return on their investment.

SOURCE HashKey Chain