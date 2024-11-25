HashKey Launches Institutional Product "HashKey Pro" Supporting ZA Bank to Become Asia's First Bank Offering Retail Virtual Currency Trading

HONG KONG, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HashKey Exchange, the largest* licensed virtual asset exchange in Hong Kong, announced the official launch of its institutional-grade integrated service, HashKey Pro, which aims to enable brokers, banks, payment institutions, and other financial entities to quickly integrate professional and reliable virtual asset trading functionalities. HashKey Pro offers API trading, block trade services, and enterprise-level account structure and permission management. It also provides institutional investors with asset insurance and a globally leading trading matching engine. Through HashKey Pro, financial institutions can allow their customers to trade a range of virtual currencies, including BTC and ETH, in-app or through the website.

Leveraging HashKey Pro, HashKey Exchange has partnered with ZA Bank, Hong Kong's first and largest** digital bank, to announce a milestone collaboration. This initiative positions ZA Bank as Asia's first retail-focused bank offering virtual asset trading services. Through HashKey Pro, ZA Bank has successfully integrated virtual asset trading features into its app, allowing Hong Kong retail users to trade Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), setting a new benchmark for the convergence of digital banking and virtual asset trading.

At the press conference, Livio Weng, CEO of HashKey Exchange, stated:

"We are honored to collaborate with ZA Bank to drive innovation in Asia's digital banking sector. HashKey Pro, as a one-stop virtual asset solution, enables traditional financial institutions to quickly adopt virtual asset trading capabilities, lowering technological barriers and providing users with a convenient and efficient trading experience. This partnership represents a deep integration of traditional banking with the virtual asset ecosystem, setting a new standard for the industry."

Calvin Ng, Alternate Chief Executive of ZA Bank, remarked:

"As a digital bank, we fully understand the importance of security and compliance. That's why we've partnered with HashKey Exchange, a globally leading licensed virtual asset exchange, to provide bank-grade security for investors. This will be a core competitive advantage for us in the Asian market."

Currently, HashKey Pro has established partnerships with over ten brokers and banks, including ZA Bank and Victory Securities, collectively completing transactions exceeding HKD 5 billion. Since November, HashKey Exchange has experienced remarkable growth, with weekly asset inflows surpassing HKD 1 billion and a weekly growth rate of 17%. As of November 24, user asset inflows on the platform exceeded HKD 7 billion, and total trading volume reached HKD 550 billion, solidifying HashKey Exchange's position as Hong Kong's largest licensed virtual asset exchange.

Looking ahead, Weng expressed optimism:

"We believe this innovative collaboration has initiated a 'swarm effect.' We can build the best liquidity and trading network in the licensed market by serving and integrating dozens of financial institutions. This will attract more traditional financial institutions to enter the virtual asset market, collectively advancing the industry's compliance and innovative growth. HashKey Pro will continue to partner with more entities, offering users a wider array of digital asset services and accelerating the comprehensive upgrade of the digital economy."

* As of November 21, 2024, HashKey Exchange ranks seventh on CoinGecko's exchange list and is the largest licensed virtual asset exchange in Hong Kong.

** ZA Bank, the first operational digital bank in Hong Kong (formerly virtual bank), held the highest user count and deposits among Hong Kong's eight digital banks as of June 30, 2024, according to digital bank performance reports.

"Asia's first" or "Asia's leading" refers to FATF-member countries/regions in Asia (excluding West Asia) with comprehensive virtual asset regulatory frameworks, where licensed banks provide retail investors with fiat-to-crypto trading services via their primary app, as of November 20, 2024.

Disclaimer:

Hash Blockchain Limited is responsible for the issue of this material in Hong Kong. It is licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission for Types 1 and 7 regulated activities under the Securities and Futures Ordinance, and has obtained a license to operate a virtual asset trading platform under the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing Ordinance (AMLO). HashKey Exchange does not service users from Mainland China, United States and certain other jurisdictions in compliance with laws and regulations. This material has not been reviewed by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong or any other regulator.

https://support.hashkey.com/hc/en-gb/articles/34286118049945-HashKey-Exchange-News-Release-Standard-Terms-and-Disclaimers

