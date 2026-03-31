HashKey MENA to Provide Institutional Omnibus Access for Virtual Asset Trading

New platform grants financial institutions access to digital asset trading, custody, and brokerage services through a single regulated offering

DUBAI, UAE, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HashKey MENA today announced the launch of HashKey Pro, a new institutional-grade, full-service platform designed to help brokers, banks, asset management firms, and other professional institutions access digital asset trading and custody through a regulated, secure, and operationally robust framework.

HashKey Pro combines key institutional services in a single platform, including order book trading, OTC request-for-quote trading, custody, omnibus account support, and API connectivity. The platform is built to meet the needs of institutions seeking more reliable infrastructure for entering and scaling in digital asset markets.

HashKey Pro is designed to give institutions access to both on- and off-ramp capabilities through fiat-to-digital-asset trading pairs, while also supporting larger block trades through an OTC interface that settles safely on-platform. The platform offers sophisticated account structures and brokerage support tailored to professional firms managing client flows or institutional capital.

"Institutions do not need another retail-style crypto venue dressed up for professional users. They need infrastructure that reflects how institutional markets actually operate," said Ben El-Baz, Managing Director of HashKey MENA. "HashKey Pro was designed to meet that need. It combines regulated market access, custody, professional account structures, and technical connectivity in a single, institutional-grade platform."

HashKey Pro's launch marks another step in HashKey MENA's broader effort to build institutional-grade digital asset infrastructure in the UAE and the wider region. The platform is designed for firms that require high service standards, operational flexibility, and regulatory clarity as they expand their digital asset capabilities.

Built for Institutional Workflows

A core part of the offering is HashKey Pro's Omnibus Account structure, which is intended to support brokers, banks, and asset managers serving their own end clients. Under this model, investors open accounts directly with their financial institution, which in turn maintains an omnibus account with HashKey Pro and routes trading and custody activity through the platform.

In addition to trading and custody, HashKey Pro also provides:

Institutional-grade API solutions for trading and customer management

FIX protocol support, including versions 4.4 and 5.0 SP2 with drop-copy functionality

REST API and WebSocket access for seamless integration

Dedicated 24/7 customer support

Regulated, Secure, and Built for Scale

Hashkey Pro emphasizes security and risk controls. The platform offers fully insured custody, dual ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 certifications, and vault management protections, including protection for long-term hot wallet assets with HSM FIPS 140-2 Level 3 security standards.

HashKey Pro is offered by HashKey MENA FZE, which is licensed by Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) as a Virtual Asset Service Provider to conduct Exchange Services and Broker-Dealer Services.

"Institutional digital asset adoption hinges on trust in the underlying infrastructure," added El-Baz. "HashKey Pro was built to give professional firms the security, operational rigor, and regulatory clarity they need to participate seriously in digital asset markets."

HashKey MENA said HashKey Pro will continue to expand its product offering over time to include additional financial products.

About HashKey MENA

HashKey (MENA), the flagship business under HashKey Group, offers licensed crypto asset trading services through its operating entity, HashKey MENA FZE, which is licensed by the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) as a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP Reference: VL/25/03/002). The license allows HashKey MENA FZE to provide:

VA Exchange Services: Limited to offering virtual asset (VA) spot trading, serving Retail Investors, Qualified Investors, and Institutional Investors. VA Broker-Dealer Services: Limited to offering virtual asset (VA) OTC trading, serving Retail Investors, Qualified Investors, and Institutional Investors.

HashKey MENA complies with all applicable laws and regulations and does not service users from Hong Kong, United States, Mainland China, and certain other jurisdictions. Additionally, certain services, features, or campaigns may not be available in your jurisdiction.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2946506/HashKey_Pro.pdf

SOURCE Hashkey MENA