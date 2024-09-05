HAUS NOWHERE SHENZHEN ENVISIONS A 'FUTURE RETAIL' MODEL

BEIJING, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 5, 2024, the world's third HAUS NOWHERE opened in Shenzhen, China. The HAUS NOWHERE project, presented by Gentle Monster, represents 'a space found nowhere'. Departing from traditional concepts of retail, HAUS NOWHERE envisions a 'FUTURE RETAIL' model that retail spaces should strive to achieve.

HAUS NOWHERE SHENZHEN

HAUS NOWHERE SHENZHEN marks the third chapter in this groundbreaking project, following the successful launches in Seoul and Shanghai. Spanning 6,914 square meters across three floors, the space is anchored by flagship experiences from Gentle Monster and Tamburins, alongside an array of other brands and curated shops.

Unified by a compelling narrative under the theme of "INSECT KINGDOM," the space weaves a fictional tale of the 10,000-year relationship between colossal humans, beasts, and insectoids.

HAUS NOWHERE SHENZHEN is more than just a shopping destination; it is a vast universe with its own narrative. Visitors are invited to step into the tale, where they become part of the story, engaging both their emotions and creativity.

The Gentle Monster HAUS NOWHERE SHENZHEN store is designed to evoke unique emotions through unexpected surprises. As visitors enter the space, they are greeted by two abstractly shaped concrete mantis heads, creating a striking first impression. Throughout the store, sophisticated objects inspired by various insects are artfully arranged, giving the sense of being invited into an otherworldly ecosystem. This is part of Gentle Monster's new worldview, offering a distinctive experience that transcends conventional boundaries.

The Tamburins HAUS NOWHERE SHENZHEN Store artfully brings to life a fantastical world inspired by an insect-themed universe, as envisioned by Tamburins, through a refined and elegant aesthetic. Upon entering, you are welcomed by an imposing silkworm installation—a poetic reimagining of childhood memories of silkworms softly munching on mulberry leaves. This experience is beautifully conveyed through Tamburins' distinctive artistic language, embodied in the intricate patterns of the silkworm. The space is anchored by this magnificent sculpture, surrounded by kinetic art pieces that breathe life into the imagined creatures of Tamburins' enchanted realm. Embark on an extraordinary journey at Tamburins HAUS NOWHERE SHENZHEN, where the beauty of an imagined insect world unfolds in all its splendor.

ABOUT GENTLE MONSTER

GENTLE MONSTER is a global fashion eyewear brand that sets eyewear trends worldwide through its unpredictable and innovative advancements.

With each annual collection, GENTLE MONSTER unveils distinctive and creative products, delivering brand value through diverse initiatives, including unique spaces and campaigns that embody experimental and sophisticated aesthetics.

ABOUT TAMBURINS

TAMBURINS is a perfume brand that explores undefined territories of beauty.

TAMBURINS merges storytelling inspired by scattered scenes of the world with sophisticated and delicate perfumery techniques to capture the essence of true fragrance. TAMBURINS is a brand dedicated to sensory communication beyond traditional experience through content that reinterprets various artistic elements, including objects, paintings, and performances, within a narrative-driven, exhibition-style space.

SOURCE GENTLE MONSTER