Have a Break, Have a KITKAT® Chocolate Drink - The World's Most Iconic Break is Now Available in a Cup

Made with cocoa sourced through the Nestlé Cocoa Plan, now available at over 220 Burger King, Nan Yang Dao, Kopitiam & Koufu outlets islandwide

SINGAPORE, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For decades, the KITKAT® break has been one of life's most recognisable small pleasures. Now, that iconic moment is available in a cup. Nestlé Professional Singapore is bringing the KITKAT® Chocolate Drink to more consumers across the island through the cafés, restaurants, and dining destinations they visit every day.

Smooth, creamy and chocolatey, with the signature KITKAT® wafer notes that fans know and love, the KITKAT® Chocolate Drink offers a comforting and indulgent experience in every sip. Whether enjoyed hot for a warming treat or served over ice for a refreshing pick-me-up, the versatile beverage is suited to different occasions and preferences. Burger King, Nan Yang Dao, Kopitiam and Koufu are among the first operators serving the KITKAT® Chocolate Drink, offering consumers across Singapore another delicious way to enjoy their break.

A New Way to Take Your Break

For consumers, the KITKAT® Chocolate Drink is a familiar indulgence in a whole new form. For operators including hotels and cafés, corporate offices and restaurants, it's an opportunity to offer guests a beverage that needs no introduction. KITKAT® is one of those rare brands that has been loved across generations, making it an easy and confident choice for any menu.

The new operator pack is designed for the demands of today's foodservice environment, delivering the consistency and convenience that busy kitchens and café counters require, while giving customers something genuinely special to look forward to.

From Cocoa Farm to Cup: The Story Behind Every Sip

Every KITKAT® Chocolate Drink carries with it a commitment that runs deeper than taste. The cocoa used in KITKAT® is sourced through the Nestlé Cocoa Plan, Nestlé's global initiative to improve the lives of cocoa farmers and ensure responsibly sourced cocoa across its supply chain.

Launched in 2009, the Nestlé Cocoa Plan has spent more than 15 years working directly with farming communities around the world. In 2024, 88.9%¹ of Nestlé's total cocoa was sourced through the programme, engaging over 180,000 cocoa farming families² across 11 countries and covering nearly 298,000 tonnes of cocoa². KITKAT® holds a proud distinction within this programme – it was the first Nestlé brand to source all its cocoa through the Nestlé Cocoa Plan, following a Rainforest Alliance certified mass balance approach.

Through the Income Accelerator Program, Nestlé currently supports 30,000 cocoa farming families in Côte d'Ivoire and Ghana³, with a goal of reaching an estimated 160,000 families by 2030³. Even in one of the most challenging cocoa seasons in recent years, families in the programme earned 15% more than their peers⁴, a testament to the real, measurable difference the programme is making on the ground.

"Some brands are just products, KITKAT® is a feeling. It's one that people have grown up with, shared with friends, and reached for in their favourite moments. We are proud to bring that feeling to more people across Singapore, one cup at a time. Because every great day deserves a great break, and with the KITKAT® Chocolate Drink, that break now fits right into the rhythm of everyday life here in Singapore." Taimur Ahmed, Business Manager, Nestlé Professional Singapore

The launch of the KITKAT® Chocolate Drink reflects Nestlé Professional Singapore's continued commitment to bringing iconic, globally loved brands to Singapore's out-of-home sector, giving operators fresh and exciting ways to delight their customers, and giving consumers one more reason to look forward to their next break.

For more information, please visit www.nestleprofessional.com.sg

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ABOUT NESTLÉ PROFESSIONAL SINGAPORE

Nestlé Professional is in the business of helping out-of-home business succeed. With almost 150 years of experience in food and beverages coupled with an unparalleled global research and development network, including culinary and beverage R&D centres, Nestlé Professional draws on this expertise to deliver branded and customised solutions in Singapore that help drive out-of-home businesses. The in-depth industry knowledge, expertise in foodservice, extensive food & beverage portfolio and rich resources helmed by in-house barista and chef can assist businesses in making more possible. To find out more about Nestlé Professional, visit https://www.nestleprofessional.com.sg/

1Includes volumes of Rainforest Alliance-certified mass balance cocoa, verified Nestlé Cocoa Plan volumes and farm data provided by suppliers. Source: Nestlé Cocoa Plan - Annual Progress Report Summary 2024 https://www.nestlecocoaplan.com/sites/default/files/2025-07/Nestl%C3%A9%20Cocoa%20Plan%20Progress%20Report%202024.pdf 2Nestlé Cocoa Plan - Annual Progress Report Summary 2024 https://www.nestlecocoaplan.com/sites/default/files/2025-07/Nestl%C3%A9%20Cocoa%20Plan%20Progress%20Report%202024.pdf 3Nestlé Income Accelerator Program - Progress Report Summary June 2025 https://www.nestlecocoaplan.com/sites/default/files/2025-06/Income%20Accelerator%20Program%20Report%20Progress%20Report%20-%20June%202025.pdf 4KIT Institute Independent Evaluation of the Nestlé Income Accelerator Program, 2024 / Nestlé Non-Financial Statement 2024

https://www.kit.nl/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/2024_Nestle-Income-Accelerator-Program-Report_FINAL_high-res-online.pdf

SOURCE Nestlé Professional Singapore