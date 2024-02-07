Have confidence in coming year, live better life

BEIJING, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from People's Daily: Chinese President Xi Jinping visited primary-level officials and residents in Tianjin ahead of the Spring Festival. He said that everyone should have confidence in the coming year and live a better life.

Xi's sincere words and care inspired hundreds of millions of people to embrace a better tomorrow in the new journey with confidence and vigor.

In the past year, there were both sunny and stormy days. Particularly, some regions in China have been hit by natural disasters such as floods, typhoons, earthquakes, landslides, snow and ice storms, which have adversely affected people's life and work.

In the face of difficulties, the army quickly arrived for the people, primary-level Party members and officials stayed at their posts day and night, volunteers stepped forward against the odds, and disaster-stricken people actively joined self-rescue efforts. Countless people, hand in hand, have weathered the storm together and achieved significant victories in disaster relief.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, noted that a country is prosperous only when its people live in peace, saying that the CPC Central Committee as well as Party committees and governments at all levels are concerned about everyone's safety and well-being at all times. He also expressed the hope for villagers to rebuild their homes and create a happy life with their own hands.

Party committees and governments at all levels must do an even better job in making meticulous arrangements for people's life and work in the disaster-affected areas, Xi said.

Officials and the general public should be united as one, and thus achieve major triumphs in their fight against the disasters and create a new life.

The more arduous the journey, the more precious the arrival. Over the past year, China has experienced trials and tribulations, but it also witnessed beautiful scenery and achieved significant accomplishments.

China has seen its economy continuously rebound and improve, as well as a bumper harvest in twenty consecutive years. New breakthroughs in scientific and technological innovation have been achieved, and the formation of new productive forces has accelerated. China's high-level opening up has been continuously expanded, and the growth of residents' income has outpaced its economic growth.

China not only developed itself but also actively embraced the world.

The China-Central Asia Summit and the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation were successfully held, and the Chengdu Universiade and the Hangzhou Asian Games presented spectacular moments.

The hard-won achievements were made against the backdrop of increasing unfavorable factors in the international political and economic environment, as well as the overlapping cyclical and structural problems at home. The Chinese people have created new opportunities, won the strategic initiative, and greatly boosted their confidence and determination in overcoming crises, tackling challenges, and responding to changing situations.

In front of difficulties and challenges, confidence is more precious than gold.

As the Spring Festival approaches, Pan Na, who lives in a mountainous village in Tianjin's Jizhou district has been kept busy. Her B&B hotel has been fully booked, and she can't rest during the Spring Festival holiday. However, she feels content.

Thanks to low-interest loan policies, improved infrastructure such as nearby scenic spots, ski resorts, and vehicle charging piles, and enhanced transportation due to the coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei, villagers like Pan have benefited from rural tourism. They are filled with confidence and anticipation for the coming new year.

In the new era, China boasts vast opportunities and potential. The future belongs to those who strive and take concrete actions. With unwavering confidence and a determined spirit, the country will continue to overcome obstacles and challenges. The efforts made by the country will converge into a mighty force propelling the nation towards a happier and brighter future.

The goal of advancing the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization is inspiring and simple. Ultimately, it is about delivering a better life for the people.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and is a crucial year for achieving the goals and tasks outlined in the 14th Five-Year Plan. With an untiring spirit, unremitting efforts and joint endeavor, the Chinese people will surely be able to cultivate the flowers of happiness and nurture a vibrant China that is full of hope.

Noticing the coming lunar year is the Year of the Dragon, Xi said that in Chinese culture, the dragon has multiple connotations, such as courage and endeavor, infinite vitality, good luck, etc., and carries people's good wishes for and visions of the future.

In the new year, the Chinese people are embarking on a journey towards a better future.

SOURCE People's Daily