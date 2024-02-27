Have You Seen a Premium Navy Leather Smartphone? Catch realme 12 Pro+ and realme 12+ Debut on Facebook Live

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury transcends beyond craftsmanship. It's about striking a perfect harmony between the choices of colours and sophisticated components – and realme Design Studio understood the assignment. Tune in to the live session on Thursday, 29 February 2024, 7pm, and catch the debut of the realme 12 Pro+ 5G and realme 12+ 5G on realme's Facebook .

Mark Your Calander - Catch realme 12 Pro+ and realme 12+ Debut on Facebook Live

The realme 12 Pro+ 5G, realme's upcoming line-up, draws inspiration from two of the most classic colours in the luxury watch market: Submarine Blue and Navigator Beige. The Submarine Blue, a colour often exudes a sense of elegance, power and sophistication, takes users into the mystical depths of the ocean, offering a serene yet dynamic aesthetic, perfect for your #OOTD moments. Meanwhile, the Navigator Beige, on the other hand, is a natural color frequently found in the bezel, dial, and strap of various watches. It is a tribute to the spirit of exploration, embodying a sense of timeless elegance and adventure.

Meanwhile, in addition to Navigator Beige, realme 12+ 5G's Pioneer Green brings a sense of renewal and tranquility to users' life.

A Timepiece Elegance for Your Elevated Lifestyle

In a groundbreaking partnership, realme Design Studios joins forces with esteemed French luxury watchmaker Ollivier Savéo, celebrated for his work with iconic Swiss brands including Rolex, Roger Dolby, Piaget, Breitling and Quentin. The luxurious design language is complemented by a Polished Sunburst Dial with over 500 interwoven sunbursts, a precision-cut Golden Fluted Bezel, and silky Premium Vegan Leather, creating a cohesive luxury watch-inspired design.

The realme 12 Pro+ 5G and realme 12+ 5G are now open for pre-order until 29 February 2024 at realme Brand Stores nationwide. Place an order now with deposits of just RM12 and get free gifts worth up to RM799.

