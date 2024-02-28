Hawker heroes face-off at Food & Beverage Fair 2024

Meet the cast of Kelvin Sng's King of Hawkers movie and sample the best local flavours at Singapore EXPO from 29 February to 3 March 2024

SINGAPORE, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The best local delights and international cuisine will converge in one place as the 18th Food & Beverage Fair returns from 29 February to 3 March 2024 at Singapore EXPO Hall 5B.

From the best pepper crab in Singapore as voted by foodies, record-breaking Kopi-O from Kluang in Malaysia, to authentic iron plate squid from Taiwan, visitors will be spoilt for choice with unbeatable deals and discounts on delicious food and beverage options across four days. Smart consumers can also look out for great promotions on health supplements such as Good Morning Global's Low GI Plant-based Complete Nutrition Drink, as well as cutting-edge cookware and lifestyle appliances including Song-Cho's Digital Claypot Rice Cooker and AOX Singapore's Antioxidant Water Dispenser.

Shoppers can participate in the daily Spend & Win Lucky Draw to win top prizes such as the AOX Antioxidant Water Dispenser and PurSoft gift hamper by spending $100 at the event per day.

An abundance of amazing deals, promotions, and freebies await you at Food & Beverage Fair 2024. Click here to download the latest flyer to find out more. (All products, promos and booth numbers are subject to changes)

Stage Games & Giveaways, Live Music and King Of Hawkers Meet & Greet

Starting from Friday till Sunday (1 – 3 March), the Food & Beverage Fair 2024 stage will be buzzing with a riveting line-up of flash deals, games, giveaways and live performances.

On 2 March, don't miss the chance to catch the stars of King of Hawkers who will be helming the main stage at the event from 3:00PM – 3:30PM. Get to meet and greet the cast and crew of the latest Singaporean cinematic offering to hit the big screens, including Liu Lingling, Collin Chee and Asher Su, alongside producers Kelvin and Hera, from the popular movie celebrating Singapore's unsung hawker heroes.

Visitors can also look forward to stage games and flash deals with special discounts and giveaways, cooking demonstrations by homegrown brand Sim Soon Heng Cooking Ingredients, as well as electrifying live music performances from some of Singapore's most well-loved street musicians. These include winners of Mediacorp's 2023 reality competition "Battle of the Buskers" The ETC, UFM1003 Busk King Finalists Cloud & Party, and busking duo Silver Hype who are both active retirees and a viral TikTok sensation.

Organised by Constellar, Food & Beverage Fair is one of Singapore's largest and longest-running food & beverage consumer exhibitions under the Singapore Food Shows umbrella, which also includes Yummy Food Expo and World Food Fair.

This year's Food & Beverage Fair takes place from 29 February – 3 March 2024 at Singapore EXPO Hall alongside an exciting line-up of events at the venue such as NATAS Travel 2024, Singapore Muslim Festival 2024, My Home Grand Furniture & Retail Expo and Jean Perry Home & Living Super Sale. With so many activities taking place this weekend at Singapore EXPO, visitors to the venue can do much more than enjoy delicious food offerings and consider exploring new culinary journeys as well.

Admission to Food & Beverage Fair 2024 is free. Sign up for the mailing list and receive the latest updates on the best deals here.

For the latest information on the event and our exhibitors, visit the Singapore Food Shows website and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Media Assets for Download: https://ter.li/n3lxdl

About Constellar

Constellar is Asia's preferred partner for convening businesses, curating ideas and creating opportunities for sustainable business growth and global impact. Based in Singapore with a regional footprint in China, India, Malaysia and Indonesia, we curate and develop influential trade and consumer events for key industries and sectors, connecting people, global marketplaces and networks for sustainable growth. We also manage the Singapore EXPO, Singapore's largest purpose-built venue for Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE).

Our vision is to be a global leader made in Asia, activating impactful networks to enable cross-industry collaboration and innovation through our holistic portfolio of intellectual property (IP) in the MICE industry. Visit constellar.co for more information.

SOURCE Constellar