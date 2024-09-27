HCLTech ranked #1 India-headquartered company in TIME magazine's World's Best Companies 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HCLTech, a leading global technology company, is honored to announce its ranking as the highest ranked India-headquartered company in TIME magazine's World's Best Companies 2024. This recognition highlights HCLTech's exceptional performance across key parameters, including employee satisfaction, revenue growth and ESG (environmental, social and governance) metrics.

In addition to securing the top position among all India-headquartered companies, HCLTech is also distinguished in the global top 10 list within the Professional Services category. This marks the second consecutive year that HCLTech has been featured in these prestigious rankings.

"This accolade underscores HCLTech's commitment to excellence and innovation," said Rahul Singh, Chief Operating Officer of Corporate Functions, HCLTech. "It reinforces our leadership in the industry and our status as a top employer. Aligned with our purpose of 'Supercharging Progress' and 'Find Your Spark' employee value proposition, we are dedicated to maximizing employee potential, advancing community and social responsibility initiatives and achieving sustainability goals. We continue to set new benchmarks in fostering a people-centric culture and a sustainability-driven operating model."

The World's Best Companies 2024 ranking is a comprehensive analysis conducted to identify the top-performing companies across the globe. They were identified based on three primary dimensions:

Employee Satisfaction: The surveys were conducted in over 50 countries, with data collected from approximately 170,000 participants. The evaluation encompassed direct and indirect recommendations of companies as well as evaluations from employers across the dimensions of image, atmosphere, working conditions, salary, and equality by verified employees.

Revenue Growth: The companies generating revenue of at least $100 million in 2023 and demonstrating positive revenue growth from 2021 to 2023 were considered.

in 2023 and demonstrating positive revenue growth from 2021 to 2023 were considered. Sustainability (ESG): Evaluated based on ESG data among standardized KPIs from Statista's ESG database and targeted data research.

This latest accolade further strengthens HCLTech's impressive roster of awards, including recognition as a Forbes Best Employer for New Graduates, a Forbes Best Management Consulting Firm and a Global Top Employer by the Top Employers Institute. These honors collectively underscore HCLTech's unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation and employee satisfaction.

About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 219,000 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around digital, engineering, cloud and AI, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Technology and Services, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending June 2024 totaled $13.4 billion. To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.com.

