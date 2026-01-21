HD Partners with Pacific Prime to Pioneer AI-Native Healthcare Navigation and Hybrid Access Models in Emerging Southeast Asia

Strategic partnership expands access to hybrid healthcare models through AI-driven navigation, connecting Pacific Prime clients to HDmall, HDcare, and Jib AI across Southeast Asia.

HD aims to become the AI-native healthcare front door for emerging Southeast Asia, while guiding patients to the right next step and connecting them to real-world care.

BANGKOK, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HD , Southeast Asia's leading AI-Native Healthcare Marketplace & Navigator, today announced a strategic partnership with Pacific Prime , one of the world's largest international health insurance brokerage firms and employee benefits specialists. The collaboration aims to empower individuals, employers, and insurers in emerging Southeast Asia with more transparent, affordable, and AI-assisted healthcare-access options.

Navigating a New Era of Healthcare Financing

Across emerging Southeast Asia, social-security budget pressures and rising medical inflation are driving both public and private sectors toward more self-funded and hybrid access models. With out-of-pocket spending already accounting for roughly 40% of total healthcare expenditure, consumers are increasingly seeking flexible solutions that blend catastrophic insurance coverage with direct-pay healthcare and AI-driven navigation.

Through this partnership, Pacific Prime's individual and corporate clients will gain access to both HDmall and HDcare — HD's flagship platforms that together power the region's largest AI-native healthcare marketplace. HDmall connects users to over 3,000 healthcare providers and 30,000 health , dental , medical aesthetics , and diagnostic procedures across Thailand and Indonesia, while HDcare enables access to economical co-pay and full-coverage surgical options (incl. hemorrhoid , gastrointestinal , hand-related surgeries ), leveraging HD's network of hospitals and surgeons to deliver high-quality care at up to 20% lower cost. Customers will be able to explore direct-pay healthcare options and covered procedures with greater transparency, convenience, and AI-assisted navigation — bridged by HD's proprietary AI layer, Jib AI.

AI-Powered Health Navigation for Everyday Care

Pacific Prime's customers will also gain access to HDmall's suite of AI-powered health tools and digital health assistants, which help users manage their well-being across areas such as nutrition, women's health, pediatrics, mental wellness, and preventive care. These AI-native mini-apps make healthcare engagement more proactive and personalized, reinforcing HD's vision of becoming the AI-native front door to healthcare in Southeast Asia.

Comments from the Founders

Sheji Ho, CEO and Co-Founder of HD, said:

"We are witnessing a structural shift across emerging Southeast Asia's healthcare systems. As governments face fiscal constraints and insurers adapt to inflationary pressure, consumers are stepping into a new role as self-funded payors. Through this partnership with Pacific Prime, we are enabling a more intelligent, affordable, and accessible way for millions to navigate care — powered by AI and choice."

Neil Raymond, Founder and CEO of Pacific Prime, commented:

"Our mission has always been to help our global clients make smarter insurance decisions. We believe that the right insurance solutions are flexible, and tailored to the individual and company. After all, there is no one-size-fits-all policy for a workforce that is constantly changing. Partnering with HD allows us to expand that mission beyond insurance — into day-to-day healthcare access. Together, we can help our clients discover new options, make better-informed health decisions, and enjoy a truly connected care experience."

About HD

HD is the leading AI-Native Healthcare Marketplace & Navigator in emerging Southeast Asia, powering over 3,000 healthcare providers across Thailand and Indonesia . Through its platforms HDmall and HDcare , and its proprietary AI technology Jib AI , HD connects patients to hospitals, clinics, and doctors, enabling more affordable and accessible healthcare for over 500,000 patients to date.

HD is backed by investors including MSD IDEA Studio Asia Pacific, SBI Ven Capital, Partech Partners, FEBE Ventures, M Venture Partners, Ratio Ventures, Orvel Ventures, and TA Ventures.

To learn more about HD, please visit: https://www.hd.care

About Pacific Prime

Established in 2000, Pacific Prime is an award-winning global insurance brokerage and employee benefits specialist that offers individual and corporate insurance solutions. With a USD $1 billion premium under management, Pacific Prime is now the third largest employee benefits broker in the Asia Pacific after acquiring CXA Group's brokerage arms in 2021. The brokerage has over 1,000 employees and 15 offices worldwide, including Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, China, Thailand, Malaysia, the UAE, Indonesia, the UK, the US, Mexico, the Philippines, and Australia.

To learn more about Pacific Prime, please visit: https://www.pacificprime.com/corporate

SOURCE HD