HD Renewable Energy Showcases 3GW Japan Pipeline and Power Trading Strategy at Tokyo Smart Energy Week 2026

TAIPEI, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HD Renewable Energy Co., Ltd., a leading smart energy company from Taiwan, is participating in the 25th Smart Energy Week in Tokyo starting today. At the exhibition, the company showcases three core solutions—energy storage integration, power trading, and EV charging—while highlighting its latest project developments and growing presence in Japan.

HD Renewable Energy has attended Smart Energy Week for the third consecutive year.

HD Renewable Energy has achieved strong momentum in Japan and is attending Smart Energy Week for the third consecutive year. This year's exhibition highlights the company's integrated strategy spanning energy storage, power trading, and EV charging. In energy storage, HDRE presents its renewable energy and BESS portfolio across Japan, including the market operations of the Helios BESS project in Hokkaido following its commercial launch. In power trading, the company demonstrates its capabilities through the Star Trade platform and Power Bank model, combining AI-driven price forecasting with multi-market trading strategies. In EV charging, HDRE showcases its charging brand SHUUSTAR, delivering smart charging services through a digital platform.

HDRE aims to develop a total capacity of 3GW in Japan, with projects spanning Hokkaido, Tohoku, Chubu, Kanto, Kansai, Kyushu, and the Chugoku region. The 50MW Helios BESS project in Hokkaido began commercial operation at the end of 2025 and now participates in the Japan Electric Power Exchange (JEPX). Starting March 18, the project will also enter the balancing market (EPRX), with plans to participate in the capacity market by 2028. Operated through the Star Trade platform and an in-house trading team, the Helios project is expected to generate approximately JPY 2 billion in power trading revenue in 2026. With strong demand for energy storage expected to continue through 2027 and 2028, annual revenue could rise to nearly JPY 2.5 billion.

In the capacity market, HDRE actively participates in Japan's Long-Term Decarbonization Power Source Auction (LTDA). In 2024, the company secured 100MW, becoming the first Taiwanese company to win a project under the program. In 2025, it secured another 300MW and plans to bid for approximately 800MW in the upcoming round, targeting long-term revenue supported by the Japanese government's 20-year subsidy scheme.

In power trading, the group's subsidiary Star Trade combines AI-driven price forecasting with HDRE's energy storage assets and dispatch capabilities to develop the Power Bank model. The platform provides multi-layered hedging strategies and trading solutions for energy companies. Recently, HDRE initiated a collaboration with Chubu Electric Power Miraiz, one of Japan's major electricity retailers, marking another step in expanding its presence in the Japanese market.

Meanwhile, HDRE has established HeLM Aggregation with partners including Mitsubishi Electric, focusing on aggregation and retail electricity services. The initiative supports Japanese corporations in renewable energy procurement and helps accelerate decarbonization. Going forward, HDRE will continue expanding its presence in Japan while building an integrated smart energy ecosystem spanning energy asset development, power trading, and energy services.

SOURCE HD Renewable Energy