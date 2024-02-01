Headwolf Presents Latest Android 14 Flagship Tablet-Fpad5

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 1, Headwolf released 2024 new Android 14's thin and light tablet Fpad5 with G99 and support for face recognition and unparalleled processing power! It will no doubt be the perfect choice for work and play.

Powerful G99 chipset

Next level of Speed

The Helio G99 features an octa-core processor based on the advanced ARM Cortex-A762+Cortex-A556 architecture. With its 6nm manufacturing process, it achieves lower power consumption and enhanced performance. It is effortlessly competent for gaming, entertainment and productive tasks.

8GB+8GB+128GB

Limitless Storage Universe

Experience seamless multitasking with the Fpad5 integrated 8GB LPDDR4X RAM + 8GB virtual memory, empowering you to effortlessly handle multiple applications. Embrace the incredible 128GB UFS2.1 storage space, allowing you to effortlessly capture every extraordinary moment without worrying about running out of capacity.

Seamless Metal Mastery

Ultimate Slimness Body

Crafted with a seamless all-metal unibody design, Fpad5 radiates in a mesmerizing obsidian black hue, akin to the vastness of the interstellar cosmos. Mere 320g, Fpad5 boasts a slim profile of 7.8mm, makes you feel unencumbered holding it on your hands, as it effortlessly becomes your ultimate companion for urban exploration.

8.4" FHD Display

Blurring the Line between Virtual and Reality

Fpad5 is equipped with an exquisite 8.4-inch IPS FHD display, with a resolution of up to 1200 x 1920. It offers 16 million vibrant colors and a contrast ratio of 1200:1, providing a warm and delicate visual experience.

Dual Box Stereo Speakers

Dual-box high-volume stereo speakers are built into Fpad5, delivering rich and natural audio effects. Whether you're watching videos, listening to music, or browsing TikTok, it offers an immersive experience in every scenario.

Embraces Widevine L1 & Netflix

Indulge in high-definition videos

Equipped with Widevine DRM L1, Fpad5 allows users to enjoy high-definition video playback on up to 30 popular video apps worldwide, indulge in over 100,000 high-definition films on Netflix. Additionally, Fpad5 retains the 3.5mm universal headphone jack, and coupled with dual speakers powered by Class K amplification, it delivers a truly captivating cinematic experience.

New Android 14

Next-generation Personalization

Featuring the revolutionary Android 14 system, Fpad5 takes the user experience to unprecedented heights by increasing productivity while focusing more on privacy protection.

2.4G/5G Dual 4G LTE Connection

Swift, Secure, Stable

Fpad5 features dual card slots, allowing you to insert 4G LTE Nano SIM cards, ensuring you stay connected anytime and anywhere. It also supports TF card, with a maximum capacity of up to 2TB, unleashing your creative potential.

Fpad5 supports AC dual-band WiFi (2.4G/5G), enabling you to experience future-grade speed, security, and stability now. Moreover, it embraces Bluetooth 5.2, streamlining file transfers and seamless device connectivity.

Bigger capacity, fewer charging cycles, Energized all-day

The Fpad5 battery boasts an impressive capacity of up to 5500mAh, enabling uninterrupted usage for 7-8 hours. It exhibits exceptional resilience against degradation, maintaining 80% of its capacity even after 500 charging cycles. Additionally, with its equipped Type-C 10W charging interface, it swiftly replenishes its energy.

8MP font, 13MP rear

Transform exceptional moments into Permanence

Embark on an exceptional photography adventure, fueled by the powerful 8-megapixel front camera and the impressive 13-megapixel stacked rear camera. Unleash your creativity as the front camera incorporates facial recognition, elevating the liveliness of your video calls.

GPS+BDS+Galileo+Glonass Support

FPad5 supports GPS, BDS, Galileo, the world's four mainstream satellite positioning systems, traveling farther, you can quickly find the direction.

