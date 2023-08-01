Headwolf Releases New High-end 8-inch Tablet PC Fpad3

TOKYO, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 1st, the well-known tablet brand Headwolf officially released its new tablet: Fpad3. This is an all-metal body tablet that is as thin as 7.5mm and as light as 317g, making it easy to hold. It is equipped with Unisoc T616, which can be described as "highly attractive with strong internal performance".

1. Fast Processing Speed with Octa-Core CPU

Headwolf Fpad3

The Fpad3 adopts the Unisoc T616 octa-core chip, with two large [email protected] cores and six [email protected] intelligent AI chips, providing a fast processing rate. Its Antutu benchmark score can reach up to 260,000 points.

2. Excellent Design with High Portability

The Fpad3 features an aluminum alloy metal body, weighing only 317g, and the body is as thin as 7.5mm. The rounded edge design provides excellent grip, and it can be easily held with one hand.

3. High-Resolution Screen

The Fpad3 is equipped with an 8.4-inch HD display with a display resolution of up to 1920*1200, a 16:10 golden display ratio, and IPS technology that provides a viewing angle of up to 178 degrees. The Fpad3 also uses an incell screen processing technology, which enhances the brightness to 360Nits. Coupled with its advanced GPU, it ensures that the game graphics are detailed and realistic, bringing the world to life.

4. Supports Widevine L1

As is well known, many tablets on the market do not support Widevine L1, causing videos to appear blurry. The Fpad3 supports Widevine L1, allowing users to enjoy high-definition video playback on up to 30 mainstream video apps.

5. Large Memory of 8GB+128GB

"The world is yours when you have enough storage." The Fpad3 adopts a 4GB+4GB memory structure design, with 4GB of RAM pre-installed in the device. When running at full capacity, it can intelligently allocate 4GB of storage memory to support device operations (users need to manually choose to expand 2G or 4G). This greatly improves the operation speed. The Fpad3 also features 128GB UFS 2.2 flash memory technology and aWriteBooster write acceleration technology, which provides a reading and writing speed far beyond that of ordinary DDR memory. It effectively relieves the problem of software lag when running multiple applications.

6. Long Battery Life and Fast Charging

The Fpad3 has a built-in 5500mAh lithium cobalt battery, which has a large capacity, is durable, has a high cycle count, and is more resistant to decay. According to tests, it can continuously play videos for up to 9 hours, allowing users to easily say goodbye to the inconvenience of frequent charging. It also features a Type-C 10W charging interface, which is universally compatible and convenient to use. (After 500 cycles, it can still maintain 80% of its capacity.)

7. Latest Android 13 Operating System

Headwolf focuses on user experience and innovation. The Fpad3 adopts the most powerful Android system ever, with enhanced privacy protection. The Material You theme and UI customization have also been greatly improved, making the system run more smoothly. It also includes an improved application experience on large screen devices such as tablets.

8. High-Quality Front and Rear Cameras

The front camera has 8MP and supports facial recognition, video calling, and online learning. The rear camera is 13MP, with automatic focus and background blurring, and also supports facial recognition.

The Headwolf brand has been repeatedly reported by media such as Asahi Shimbun, NicoNico, Yahoo, Yomiuri Shimbun, The New York Times, CNET, Digital Trends, and Forbes. Since its establishment in 2016, the brand has been focusing on the field of electronic products, constantly exploring and defining products in an unconventional way. Just like the wolf symbolizes exploration, adventure, and perseverance, Headwolf's every product is constantly striving to exceed users' expectations.

