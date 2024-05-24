Headwolf Tablets Make a Grand Entrance into the Korean Market with Four New Models

SEOUL, South Korea, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Headwolf is set to create a wave of smart technology with the launch of four new tablet models in the Korean market. To celebrate this milestone, we're offering a limited-time discount on all four models from May 25 to June 25. These new releases include the 8.4-inch Fpad5, 10.1-inch Wpad5, 10.51-inch Hpad5, and 12-inch Hpad6. Each product stands out with its unique design and powerful performance, showcasing Headwolf's core strengths and providing users with an unprecedented range of experiences and choices.

All four tablets run on the latest Android 14 operating system and have passed Widevine L1 certification, ensuring data security and privacy protection for users.

8.4-inch Fpad5

As the entry-level flagship model, the Fpad5 is equipped with a powerful G99 chip and G57 GPU, 8GB + 8GB DDR4 RAM, and 128GB storage space. This ensures smooth operation of various applications and games. It also supports facial recognition technology for a more convenient unlocking experience. Its lightweight and portable design makes it an ideal choice for use on the go, whether traveling or in daily use.

10.1-inch Wpad5

Another highly anticipated product is the 10.1-inch Wpad5. It features a 1920*1200 IPS large screen, powered by a T606 CPU, with storage configurations of 4GB + 4GB ROM and 128GB RAM. It supports AC dual-band WiFi (2.4G/5G) for faster and safer transmission speeds. Priced at just 99,000 KRW, it's an excellent choice for users seeking high cost-performance.

10.51-inch Hpad5

The mid-range Hpad5 features an 8500mAh large-capacity battery, supporting Type-C 20W fast charging and OTG, ensuring long battery life. It is equipped with four speakers and Smart PA sound effects for an immersive music and video experience. The FHD cameras, with 8MP front and 16MP rear, allow users to capture wonderful moments with ease. Whether for selfies, video calls, or landscape photography, it delivers clear and vivid images. It combines portability with enhanced visual experiences, providing a richer and more convenient entertainment and work experience.

12-inch Hpad6

The 12-inch Hpad6 stands out with its powerful performance and large screen. It features a robust G99 CPU, 8GB + 12GB DDR4 RAM, and 256GB storage space, meeting the needs of professional users and multitasking. It also supports facial recognition technology, ensuring data security and user privacy. The 8800mAh battery and 2000*1200 FHD high-resolution screen provide a clear and vivid visual experience, making it perfect for work, creation, and entertainment.

Since entering the Japanese market, Headwolf tablets have seen continuous sales growth and received positive feedback from users. This has laid a solid foundation for Headwolf's expansion into the Korean market. The availability of Headwolf tablets in Korea marks another milestone in Headwolf's expansion in Asia. It brings more choices to users and injects new vitality into the smart technology field, opening a new chapter in the Korean market.

About Headwolf

Founded in 2016, Headwolf has been specializing in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of tablets for the past seven years. With a team of industry experts boasting over a decade of experience, Headwolf is committed to crafting high-quality, innovative tablets to meet the needs of customers worldwide. "Our goal is to create unique products that exceed user expectations and enhance their digital lifestyle" said Chris Chen, Founder and CEO of Headwolf. For more information, please visit our official website: https://www.headwolf.net/.

