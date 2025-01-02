HEALTH IN YOUR HANDS

The Rise of Home Testing for a Safer Future with AwarerHOME™

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HIV remains one of the most pressing health issues globally, yet for many, the conversation around it is still surrounded by discomfort and stigma. Despite advances in treatment and care, a significant number of people remain unaware of their HIV status due to fears of judgment or the inconvenience of traditional testing methods. Raising awareness about HIV and encouraging testing is crucial in reducing transmission rates and improving public health outcomes. In recent years, there has been a shift towards more accessible, private, and user-friendly health solutions, with at-home testing kits leading the way. These innovations are helping to break down barriers, offering a more comfortable and confidential way for individuals to take control of their health.

The growing demand for home diagnostic kits highlights a broader trend in healthcare—empowering individuals to make informed decisions about their health without the discomfort or perceived judgment often associated with traditional testing environments. In recent years, health technology has transformed how people approach their well-being, offering an unprecedented level of autonomy and privacy. Home diagnostic kits are at the forefront of this shift, allowing individuals to manage their health proactively in the comfort of their own homes, particularly when it comes to sensitive health concerns like HIV. With the ability to test in the privacy of one's own space, individuals are more likely to seek testing and take proactive steps toward their health.

One of the most significant benefits of at-home testing kits is their ability to facilitate early detection and preventive care across a range of health issues. From monitoring blood sugar levels to screening for infections, home diagnostic kits allow individuals to address health concerns promptly, on their own terms. Traditionally, certain tests—especially those for stigmatised health concerns like HIV—come with barriers, such as discomfort, perceived judgement, or limited accessibility. Home tests are changing this, enabling individuals to manage their health independently and act early if needed.

For conditions like HIV, the need for accessible testing is especially urgent. With HIV, early diagnosis and treatment have been shown to significantly improve quality of life and health outcomes. However, many people still refrain from testing, often due to social concerns or personal discomfort with traditional testing settings. Home testing provides a solution by offering a safe, confidential, and convenient method to check one's health status, helping to create a safer, healthier society. In a time when personal health is increasingly in the spotlight, home testing kits support a proactive culture of self-care and health management, breaking down barriers that would otherwise keep people from seeking testing.

At the forefront of this innovation is the AwarerHOME™ HIV Oral Self-Test, a pioneering example of how home testing kits are evolving to meet society's needs. With a remarkable 99.61% accuracy, a sensitivity of 99.23% and a specificity of 100%, AwarerHOME™ allows individuals to manage their HIV status privately and accurately, providing results within 15 minutes. This painless, non-invasive test uses an oral swab instead of a needle, ensuring a stress-free experience. For those who may be hesitant to visit a clinic or hospital, AwarerHOME™ offers a reliable, confidential solution that puts health management firmly in their hands.

AwarerHOME™ is available for purchase at selected Watsons online store and stores that have a pharmacist or nutritionist attached. It can also be found on their website iamawarer.com, or their Shopee online stores UT Pharmacy , and Awarerhome.os .

About AwarerHOME™

AwarerHOME™ is Malaysia's pioneering HIV Oral Self-Test, awarded the Innovation Award at the Malaysia National Business Awards 2024. Committed to empowering individuals with private, accurate, and easy-to-use HIV testing. AwarerHOME™ offers a safe, non-invasive testing experience from the comfort of your home. Embracing the vision of accessible, anonymous, and accurate testing, AwarerHOME™ leads a movement toward a healthier, more informed society.

About Universal Therapeutics Group

Universal Therapeutics Group is a leading medical device manufacturer based in Malaysia. The company specialises in developing innovative and reliable healthcare solutions, with a particular focus on women's health and infectious diseases. Universal Therapeutics is committed to providing high-quality medical devices that empower individuals to manage their health effectively.

