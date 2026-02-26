HealthTech Partners Global Expands Clinical Education Division and Appoints Strategic Advisor Rusty Page Under Leadership of Former DIH Commercial VP Allison Krumpe

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthTech Partners Global today announced a major expansion of its international clinical education division, alongside the appointment of strategic advisor Rusty Page, whose expertise in operations, quality, and IT will strengthen the company's global infrastructure. Under the leadership of former DIH Commercial Vice President of North America & Asia Pacific, Allison Krumpe, the organization is evolving from a commercial consulting and service-focused model into a comprehensive rehabilitation solutions provider, providing end-to-end support across the lifecycle of rehab technology and education.

With deep expertise, the expanded clinical team will deliver high impact education and intensive courses to clinicians and distributors worldwide. The team of expert clinical educators will work to strengthen program outcomes and support the global adoption of technology-driven rehabilitation.

Introducing the Expanded Global Clinical Education Team

HealthTech Partners Global's newly appointed clinical educators bring world class expertise and regional specialization:

Dr. Kate Addis, DPT — North America

Dr. Eric Jenkins, PhD — Global Research & Applied Gait Mechanics

Brent Vandenbroeck, MSPT — DACH / Benelux / EMEA

Anak "Art" Srishyawiwattanakul — Asia Pacific

Elevating Global Standards in Modern Rehabilitation

The expanded team provides consultative clinical integration, onsite educational courses, virtual support, and long term clinical development programs, focusing on:

Advanced Technologies

Gait & Balance Expertise

Robotics & Automation

Research Translation

"HealthTech Partners Global is entering a new era of rehabilitation," said Allison Krumpe, Chief Executive Officer. "Providers around the world are seeking trusted partners who can help them navigate rapidly evolving technologies. By expanding our clinical education team, we're ensuring that clinics everywhere have access to the expertise they need to deliver exceptional patient outcomes."

A Global Commitment to Clinical Excellence

HealthTech Partners Global's expansion reflects a broader commitment to shaping the future of technology enabled rehabilitation through strong clinical education, deep global collaboration, and a robust operational foundation. With the addition of an educator network and strategic advisor, the organization is positioned to accelerate the worldwide adoption of evidenced-based therapy.

"It is a privilege to advise the team at HealthTech Partners Global as they enhance their overall business agility," said Rusty Page, Strategic Advisor. "We are focused on implementing the strategic processes and professional standards that will allow their service business to lead the market with operational excellence."

Together, CEO Allison Krumpe and Page will guide the company's next phase of growth, ensuring providers around the world have the expertise, structure, and support needed to deliver exceptional rehabilitation outcomes.

Contacts

PR/Media, contact: [email protected]

Supply Chain/Manufacturing, contact: [email protected]

