HEAR THE DIFFERENCE: IGNITE! MUSIC FESTIVAL POWERED BY SENNHEISER

SINGAPORE, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sennheiser aims to empower new music talents as the future of audio. IGNITE! Music Festival, student-driven festival organised by Republic Polytechnic will take place on 26 & 27 July 2024 at The Republic Cultural Centre. The event spotlights 14 local bands across all music genres with Sennheiser's signature microphones to be used for vocals, instruments and ambient recording.

Born in 2008, IGNITE! Music Festival proudly showcases the best of local music talent in an exceptional setting. Celebrating its legacy and drive to fuel the local music scene, the festival this year elevates the platform provided to home-grown talent, resonating with unprecedented audio quality facilitated by a wide array of Sennheiser's professional microphones.

As a keen supporter of music lovers performing and participating in IGNITE! Music Festival, Sennheiser proudly sponsors a range of its top-tier microphones. The lineup includes e 600/900 drum microphones, dynamic super-cardioid e 945 vocal microphones, the exceptionally accurate and versatile MD 441-U microphone, as well as the MKH series radio-frequency condenser microphones (MKH 8020 & MKH 8040). Additionally, a combination of 14 links of EW-D and EW-DX ensure high-quality wireless transmission. Sennheiser is excited sponsor the IGNITE! Music Festival, to translate creativity through technical solutions. The premium audio equipment ensures the best possible listening experiences for the audience, capturing the talent of invited local artists at IGNITE! Music Festival in utmost clarity and depth.

Sennheiser's Microphones will Bring an Unrivalled Sound Experience

At the IGNITE! Music Festival, an array of Sennheiser microphones strategically serve different purposes to capture the broad spectrum of live performances. Here is how the lineup works:

Drum Microphones

The e 614 is a small-diaphragm condenser microphones designed to handle high sound pressure levels. With their wide frequency response, they provide exceptional detail and transparency, perfect for recording high-frequency percussion elements like cymbals.

The e 901 is a boundary microphone designed specifically for capturing kick drums. Given its placement directly in the kick drum's sound hole, it is engineered to absorb the robust power and low frequencies of each bass hit. With its "half-cardioid" pickup pattern, the e 901 rejects unwanted off-axis sound, allowing the kick drum to punch through the mix cleanly and powerfully.

The e 902 distinguishes itself with its ability to handle extremely high sound pressure levels, making it ideal for kick drums and bass guitars. Known for revealing the precise tonal character of these instruments, the e 902 emphasises the richness and depth crucial for a dynamic and rhythmic backbone in any performance.

The e 904 is a dynamic cardioid microphone specifically tuned for drums and percussions. It excels at reproducing the high sound pressure levels and mid-range frequencies of toms and snares, delivering a well-rounded, natural sound. Its compact design and included drum mount facilitate ideal positioning, allowing the true tone of the drum to shine through in the mix.

Instrument Microphones

The e 906 is a dynamic microphone often positioned on guitar cabinets during live performances and studio recordings. It is designed to capture the full spectrum of electric guitar sounds, from the natural resonance of clean tones to the punchy overdrive of distortion.

The MD 441 is one of the most versatile microphones from Sennheiser. It can handle a variety of different instrument sounds, making it a preferable choice for multi-instrumental performances, various recording situations, irrespective of the instrument genre.

Vocal Microphones

The e945 is a professional-grade dynamic microphone from Sennheiser, designed specifically for vocal reproduction. Its super-cardioid pattern isolates vocals to ensure clarity even in lively performances. This makes the e 945 a top choice for lead singers.

Recording and Ambient Microphones

MKH 8020 and MKH 8040: The MKH 8020, an omni-directional condenser microphone, expertly captures ambient noise, creating a holistic audio backdrop. Meanwhile, the cardioid MKH 8040 focuses on isolating individual instruments or vocals, ensuring precision even in a live setting. Collectively, they help craft a 'being there' listening experience, balancing the concert's broad ambience with specific sound details.

Wireless Audio Transmission System

EW-D and EW-DX: The transmission of the audio captured is as crucial as the quality of sound picked up. This is where the EW-D and EW-DX Links play a pivotal role. Responsible for wirelessly transferring high-quality audio signals from the various microphones to the sound receiver and PA system, they ensure a reliable, seamless, and high-fidelity representation of the music performance.

Jointly, these components from Sennheiser ensure that every sound, from the powerful thumping of the drums, the resonant strum of guitars, to the vocal nuances of the artists, is authentically reproduced. The performance stage is set to come alive, echoing with sounds accurately captured and broadcasted through Sennheiser's unrivalled audio technology – a testament to over 75 years of their commitment to delivering flawless audio experiences.

Fuelling The Passion for Music at Republic Polytechnic

Music enthusiasts know that achieving superior audio quality is essential for unforgettable listening experiences, with microphones playing a pivotal role. Sennheiser and Neumann's high-performing microphones are meticulously designed, capturing sound accurately and providing an undistorted, clean, and detailed sound profile.

For Republic Polytechnic students and staff passionate about music, the Sennheiser range is an exceptional choice. The e 902 microphone is perfect for robust low-frequency instruments, the e 904 excels at capturing the richness of drums, and the e 906 microphone authentically reproduces the punch of electric guitars. For vocalists, the e 935 and e 945 microphones deliver clear and detailed vocals, allowing the singer's voice to shine. For those considering a wireless setup in the future, the Sennheiser EW-D and EW-DX SKP wireless links ensure a stable and high-quality audio transmission, providing continuing quality for evolving audio needs.

To show of support for the music enthusiasts at Republic Polytechnic, Sennheiser and Neumann are offering an exclusive 10% discount on a select range of microphones and headphones. It is the perfect opportunity to get your hands on high-quality audio gear and enhance your musical journey. Don't miss this exclusive offer! Explore the selection and make your purchase at https://luthermusic.com/collections/sennheiser-promotion-rp-ignite-2024-festival.

Promo Code: RPIGNITE2024LM10

Terms and conditions: The Promo code is valid for in-store and online purchases at Luther Music from 22 July to 31 July. This promotion is available for current Republic Polytechnic students and staff only. A valid student/staff card or letter of student admission must be provided to enjoy the promotional offer.

IGNITE! Music Festival: Free Entry for Music Enjoyers

Sennheiser invites all music enjoyers to experience an enriched version of the local music scene, showcasing promising talents and their captivating music, all enhanced by Sennheiser's trusted audio technology. As a further token of dedication to the music scene, IGNITE! Music Festival will open its doors to members of the public for free! The festival is scheduled for the 26 & 27 July 2024 at The Republic Cultural Centre.

For more information including complete line-ups, please visit https://www.rp.edu.sg/ignite

About Sennheiser

We live and breathe audio. We are driven by the passion to create audio solutions that make a difference. Building the future of audio and bringing remarkable sound experiences to our customers – this is what the Sennheiser brand has represented for more than 75 years. While professional audio solutions such as microphones, meeting solutions, streaming technologies and monitoring systems are part of the business of Sennheiser electronic SE & Co. KG, the business with consumer devices such as headphones, soundbars and speech-enhanced hearables is operated by Sonova Holding AG under the license of Sennheiser.

