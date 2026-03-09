HEART ON WHEELS 2026 Sees Community Come Together to Raise 33,400 Food Items for Families in Need

HEART ON WHEELS 2026 once again brought together automotive convoys, corporate partners, and local communities to contribute 33,400 food items, surpassing its 28,000 target. With this, since its inaugural edition in 2023, the event has raised more than 160,000 food items in total

Over the 2-day event, a total of 13 car and motorcycle clubs, together with members of the public, turned up in close to 250 vehicles

Beyond the donations, the event seeks to champion the spirit of "neighbourism" in Singapore, bringing together communities, businesses and volunteers to support families facing food insecurity.

SINGAPORE, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HEART ON WHEELS 2026, the annual food donation drive-thru organised by Food from the Heart (FFTH) in partnership with Wearnes Automotive, rallied the automotive community, corporate partners, and members of the public across two days of giving at Leng Kee Road.

Mr Eric Chua, Senior Parliamentary Secretary and Member of Parliament for Tanjong Pagar GRC (Queenstown), pictured with representatives from automotive clubs, school students, Food from the Heart volunteers, and members of the public who turned up to donate at Heart on Wheels 2026.

Over the course of the weekend on the 7th and 8th March, 13 car and motorcycle clubs, alongside corporate teams and public donors, arrived in around 250 vehicles to contribute 33,400 food items and over $55,000 in cash donations. The contributions will support FFTH's five food distribution programmes — Community Food Pack, Community Shop, School Goodie Bag, Bread Run and Market Place — helping sustain food aid operations for families, seniors and students in need across Singapore.

The event was officiated by Mr. Eric Chua, Senior Parliamentary Secretary and Member of Parliament for Tanjong Pagar GRC (Queenstown), who arrived with volunteers from Queenstown Grassroots Organisations and 40 students from Bukit Merah Secondary School and Queenstown Secondary School, in vehicles with food donations. Around 100 motorcycles swiftly arrived, further revving up the energy.

Since its inception in 2023, the event has raised over 165,000 food items and close to $235,000 in financial contributions across all four editions, including more than 33,000 food items and nearly $50,000 raised in 2025 alone. With FFTH continuing to expand its food support efforts, HEART ON WHEELS has grown into a community-led movement that reflects a growing spirit of neighbourism in Singapore, bringing together corporates, automotive enthusiasts, and members of the public to support families facing food insecurity.

"What we are seeing through events like HEART ON WHEELS is a growing willingness from communities and businesses to step forward when it matters," said Robin C. Lee, CEO of Food from the Heart. "For many families and seniors, the rising cost of daily essentials means food support programmes are becoming an important lifeline. Contributions from communities, corporates, and the public help us keep our shelves stocked and ensure that the people who rely on our programmes continue to receive the food they need."

Automotive and Corporate Partners Rally Community Support

Building on last year's strong participation, brands under the Wearnes Automotive retailer, including Aston Martin, Bentley, Ducati, Harley-Davidson, Polestar and Volvo, once again rallied their client communities and staff to support the event through food donations, volunteering efforts and participation in the drive-thru donation effort.

Motorcycle communities and car clubs arrived in coordinated convoys throughout the weekend, contributing food donations and encouraging members of the public to take part in the drive-thru collection. The steady stream of vehicles dropping off food items highlighted how enthusiast communities can channel their shared passion into meaningful community support.

Several participating brands also supported the operational side of the event. Volvo, for instance, contributed to last-mile delivery efforts by helping deliver School Goodie Bags to 50 students, extending the impact of the event beyond the donation drive itself. Participating brands also mobilised staff volunteers to assist with on-site activities, including sorting food donations and supporting the drive-thru collection.

Alongside the automotive community, a wide range of organisations organised internal food donation drives and rallied their networks in support of the event. Contributors included Singapore Human Resource Institute, Canopy Hawkers Group, Tong Song Produce, Edrington, Janus Henderson Investors, KBR, Standard Chartered Bank and Thomson Plaza, reflecting strong support from businesses across different sectors.

Corporate support also extended to financial contributions that help sustain Food from the Heart's food distribution efforts. Key donors included Cargill Cares Singapore and Jacobs, alongside additional contributors such as Kyoho Marketing Pte Ltd and Tiong Bahru Bakery, demonstrating how businesses continue to play an important role in strengthening community-driven food support.

Food from the Heart hopes the event will continue to inspire individuals, businesses and communities to step forward in support of families facing food insecurity. Through collective action and everyday acts of giving, the organisation aims to strengthen a spirit of neighbourism in Singapore, ensuring that no one is left without access to essential food support.

For more information on how to contribute, visit foodfromtheheart.sg or foodfromtheheart.sg/how2026/ .

About Food from the Heart

Food from the Heart (FFTH) is an independent, homegrown food charity with IPC status, with a mission to alleviate food insecurity by providing reliable, consistent and sustainable food support to the less-fortunate through food distribution programmes. With the support of donors, food industry partners, and volunteers, FFTH made a difference to the lives of more than 64,000 people throughout Singapore by distributing $8.5 million worth of food in 2024. For more information, please visit foodfromtheheart.sg .

