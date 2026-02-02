SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hecto Financial, a regulated ﬁnancial services provider in South Korea, announced today its integration with Circle Payments Network (CPN). The integration provides Hecto Financial with access to a global settlement infrastructure for cross-border payments using regulated stablecoins such as USDC.

Hecto Financial Integrates with Circle Payments Network to Enable Stablecoin-Based Payments

Moving forward, Hecto Financial plans to streamline overseas remittance and settlement procedures through CPN, in alignment with domestic regulatory standards in South Korea, to provide faster and more secure cross-border payment services to both domestic and international customers.

Operated by Circle Technology Services, LLC, an aﬃliate of Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE: CRCL), CPN connects ﬁnancial institutions, payment providers, and ﬁntechs to facilitate programmable, always-on settlement using stablecoins such as USDC and EURC. The network is designed to unify traditional and blockchain-based payment systems while eliminating intermediaries and supporting real-time settlement.

Through CPN, Hecto Financial aims to enhance the speed, eﬃciency, and global reach of its cross-border payment services for enterprise clients and platform partners. Supported use cases include B2B payments, remittances, and treasury ﬂows.

"As ﬁnancial infrastructure evolves, we see an opportunity to oﬀer clients new ways to move value quickly across borders in a compliant manner," said Jong-won Choi, CEO of Hecto Financial. "In line with the global shift toward stablecoin-centered ﬁnancial infrastructure, Hecto Financial aims to help establish a foundation for the KRW-based digital payment ecosystem to expand into global markets and contribute to enhancing the international standing of the Korean Won."

"Hecto Financial's integration with Circle Payments Network supports the delivery of near-instant cross-border payments across key global corridors," said Irfan Ganchi, SVP of Product Management, Payments at Circle. "By connecting to CPN, Hecto enables programmable money movement that aligns with the demands of today's digital economy."

This integration builds on Hecto Financial's participation in the October 2025 public testnet of Arc, Circle's enterprise-grade layer-1 blockchain designed as the Economic Operating System (OS) for the internet, where it joined over 100 institutions in validating early infrastructure use cases.

About Hecto Financial

Hecto Financial (KOSDAQ: 234340) is a leading, regulated ﬁnancial services provider in South Korea, oﬀering a comprehensive suite of integrated payment solutions and ﬁnancial infrastructure. The company specializes in virtual accounts, automated settlement systems, and innovative cross-border payment services. Leveraging its robust domestic network and advanced technological capabilities, Hecto Financial is at the forefront of modernizing ﬁnancial services by bridging traditional banking systems with digital assets and blockchain-based settlement networks. The company is committed to delivering secure, compliant, and eﬃcient ﬁnancial tools for enterprise clients and platform partners globally.

About Circle Payments Network

Circle Technology Services, LLC (CTS) is the operator of Circle Payments Network (CPN) and oﬀers products and services to ﬁnancial institutions that participate in CPN to facilitate their CPN access and integration. CPN connects participating ﬁnancial institutions around the world, with CTS serving as the technology service provider to participating ﬁnancial institutions. While CTS does not hold funds or manage accounts on behalf of customers, we enable the global ecosystem of participating ﬁnancial institutions to connect directly with each other, communicate securely, and settle directly with each other. CTS is not a party to transactions between participating ﬁnancial institutions facilitated by CPN who use CPN to execute transactions at their own risk. Use of CPN is subject to the CPN Rules and the CPN Participation Agreement between CTS and a participating ﬁnancial institution.

SOURCE Hecto Financial