Heidrick & Struggles Adds New Culture Consulting Partner in Australia

SYDNEY, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, added a partner to its Heidrick Consulting business in Asia Pacific in January 2024.

Karl Treacher joined the Sydney office as a partner in Heidrick Consulting, bringing more than 25 years of experience in workplace culture, organizational reputation, and experience design. He is recognized for his work as the founder of CultureCon™, author of The Australian Workplace Culture Guidelines, and CEO of The Culture Institute of Australia.

"As we expand our offerings in culture consulting in the region, Karl's extensive experience in corporate culture and organizational reputation will assist clients in making sustainable, innovative optimizations to achieve their business goals," said Markus Wiesner, Regional Managing Partner of Heidrick Consulting for Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Emerging Markets.

About Heidrick & StrugglesHeidrick & Struggles

Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) is a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, serving the senior-level talent and consulting needs of the world's top organizations. In our role as trusted leadership advisors, we partner with our clients to develop future-ready leaders and organizations, bringing together our services and offerings in executive search, diversity and inclusion, leadership assessment and development, organization and team acceleration, culture shaping and on-demand, independent talent solutions. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 70 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated talent and human capital solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time.® www.heidrick.com

Heidrick & Struggles Media Contact:

Lillian Lee

+852 2103 9389

[email protected]

SOURCE Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.