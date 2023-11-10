Heidrick & Struggles Adds New Executive Search Partner in Asia Pacific

HONG KONG, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, added a partner to its Executive Search business in Asia Pacific in October 2023.

Rajaram Sankaran joined Heidrick & Struggles' Bangalore office as leader of the firm's Healthcare & Life Sciences Practice in India. He brings more than 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and nutrition/consumer health space. Previously, he was Chief Strategy Officer at Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and has also held leadership roles at Abacus Pharma (Africa) Ltd. and Abbott Laboratories. He was named among the 100 Inspirational Leaders of Asia 2022 by White Page International.

"With his rich industry experience and insights across the healthcare and life sciences sector, Rajaram will be a valued resource for our clients seeking effective ways to grow and succeed in a challenging economic environment," said Stephen McAlinden, regional leader for Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) is a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, serving the senior-level talent and consulting needs of the world's top organizations.

